GoAir Planning to Raise IPO Price up to Rs 2,074 Crore This Year
GoAir needs to raise money as it has ordered 144 Airbus A320 Neos which are more fuel-efficient than its current fleet, a second source said.
Representative photo (File Photo/Reuters)
Low-cost airline GoAir, promoted by the Wadia Group, has revived its plans for an initial public offering (IPO) of its shares, six independent sources with knowledge of the matter told Moneycontrol. The airline has already started discussions with investment banks like Citi and Morgan Stanley as well as law firms.
“GoAir is back in the market and is in talks with investment banks like Citi and Morgan Stanley as well as law firms and will soon finalise its advisors. It is keen on an initial public offer as part of which it plans to raise between Rs 1,728-2,074 crore, though a final call has not been taken on the issue size as the discussions are at a preliminary stage,” said one of the sources.
GoAir needs to raise money as it has ordered 144 Airbus A320 Neos which are more fuel-efficient than its current fleet, a second source said. Also, with IndiGo and SpiceJet enjoying high valuations after the grounding of Jet Airways, the GoAir management feels it can get the same multiple, the source added.
“In terms of timing, as of now, based on the pace of discussions and documentation, the earliest the issue can be launched is December or during the January to March time-frame,” a third source told Moneycontrol.
GoAir, with a market share of 11.1%, is the fourth largest airline in India, according to the data released by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation for May 2019. IndiGo is an undisputed leader with a market share of 49%, followed by SpiceJet with 14.8% market share and Air India with 13.5% share. GoAir, however, leads the airlines' pack in terms of on-time performance, followed by Air Asia and IndiGo.
Go Airlines’ total revenue from operations rose to Rs 4,553.35 crore in FY18 from Rs 3,524.88 crore in FY17, while net profit rose 43.66% to Rs 294.88 crore. The airline started international flights in October 2018 and reportedly operates around 1,600 weekly flights across a network of 24 domestic and four international destinations.
Current market leader IndiGo’s IPO in October 2015 was the last public offering in the Indian aviation sector. Notably, the company’s share price has doubled since then.
Also Watch
-
IPL 2019: KXIP Vs KKR, Can Russell And Narine Push KKR To Semifinals?
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Indiabulls Hsg
|627.45
|2.48
|Axis Bank
|800.45
|1.50
|Reliance
|1,274.15
|-1.55
|SBI
|362.15
|1.12
|HDFC Bank
|2,462.30
|-0.23
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Shriram Trans
|1,100.55
|0.05
|Liquid Bees
|1,000.00
|0.00
|Embassy Office
|370.00
|0.00
|Indiabulls Hsg
|627.40
|2.51
|Asian Paints
|1,362.00
|0.15
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Motors
|166.30
|3.23
|Indiabulls Hsg
|627.45
|2.48
|M&M
|657.90
|2.24
|ONGC
|169.45
|1.13
|Eicher Motors
|19,479.30
|1.71
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Motors
|165.85
|2.95
|M&M
|658.50
|2.37
|ONGC
|169.90
|1.46
|Axis Bank
|800.35
|1.44
|HDFC
|2,194.45
|1.22
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tech Mahindra
|701.95
|-2.25
|Adani Ports
|406.50
|-2.04
|UPL
|944.60
|-1.45
|Reliance
|1,274.15
|-1.55
|HCL Tech
|1,062.75
|-1.48
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Reliance
|1,274.85
|-1.52
|HCL Tech
|1,064.00
|-1.52
|ITC
|273.55
|-1.37
|Infosys
|730.85
|-1.19
|Power Grid Corp
|207.55
|-1.10
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kareena Kapoor Slays Like a Style Diva in Shimmery Blue Gown
- Article 15 Movie Review: Ayushmann Khurrana and Anubhav Sinha Hold Up a Mirror to Modern India
- Thank You Facebook, For Ruining The Instagram Experience: More Adverts Are on The Way
- India vs West Indies | Great Feeling to be Respected as a Fast Bowling Unit: Bumrah
- India vs West Indies | Gayle - Jovial and Fun-loving Everywhere, Firm With Youngsters
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s