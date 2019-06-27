Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

GoAir Planning to Raise IPO Price up to Rs 2,074 Crore This Year

GoAir needs to raise money as it has ordered 144 Airbus A320 Neos which are more fuel-efficient than its current fleet, a second source said.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 27, 2019, 3:53 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
GoAir Planning to Raise IPO Price up to Rs 2,074 Crore This Year
Representative photo (File Photo/Reuters)
Loading...

Low-cost airline GoAir, promoted by the Wadia Group, has revived its plans for an initial public offering (IPO) of its shares, six independent sources with knowledge of the matter told Moneycontrol. The airline has already started discussions with investment banks like Citi and Morgan Stanley as well as law firms.

“GoAir is back in the market and is in talks with investment banks like Citi and Morgan Stanley as well as law firms and will soon finalise its advisors. It is keen on an initial public offer as part of which it plans to raise between Rs 1,728-2,074 crore, though a final call has not been taken on the issue size as the discussions are at a preliminary stage,” said one of the sources.

GoAir needs to raise money as it has ordered 144 Airbus A320 Neos which are more fuel-efficient than its current fleet, a second source said. Also, with IndiGo and SpiceJet enjoying high valuations after the grounding of Jet Airways, the GoAir management feels it can get the same multiple, the source added.

“In terms of timing, as of now, based on the pace of discussions and documentation, the earliest the issue can be launched is December or during the January to March time-frame,” a third source told Moneycontrol.

GoAir, with a market share of 11.1%, is the fourth largest airline in India, according to the data released by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation for May 2019. IndiGo is an undisputed leader with a market share of 49%, followed by SpiceJet with 14.8% market share and Air India with 13.5% share. GoAir, however, leads the airlines' pack in terms of on-time performance, followed by Air Asia and IndiGo.

Go Airlines’ total revenue from operations rose to Rs 4,553.35 crore in FY18 from Rs 3,524.88 crore in FY17, while net profit rose 43.66% to Rs 294.88 crore. The airline started international flights in October 2018 and reportedly operates around 1,600 weekly flights across a network of 24 domestic and four international destinations.

Current market leader IndiGo’s IPO in October 2015 was the last public offering in the Indian aviation sector. Notably, the company’s share price has doubled since then.

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

39,586.41 -5.67 ( -0.01%)

NIFTY 50

11,841.55 -6.00 ( -0.05%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 627.45 2.48
Axis Bank 800.45 1.50
Reliance 1,274.15 -1.55
SBI 362.15 1.12
HDFC Bank 2,462.30 -0.23
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Shriram Trans 1,100.55 0.05
Liquid Bees 1,000.00 0.00
Embassy Office 370.00 0.00
Indiabulls Hsg 627.40 2.51
Asian Paints 1,362.00 0.15
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Motors 166.30 3.23
Indiabulls Hsg 627.45 2.48
M&M 657.90 2.24
ONGC 169.45 1.13
Eicher Motors 19,479.30 1.71
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Motors 165.85 2.95
M&M 658.50 2.37
ONGC 169.90 1.46
Axis Bank 800.35 1.44
HDFC 2,194.45 1.22
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Tech Mahindra 701.95 -2.25
Adani Ports 406.50 -2.04
UPL 944.60 -1.45
Reliance 1,274.15 -1.55
HCL Tech 1,062.75 -1.48
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,274.85 -1.52
HCL Tech 1,064.00 -1.52
ITC 273.55 -1.37
Infosys 730.85 -1.19
Power Grid Corp 207.55 -1.10
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram