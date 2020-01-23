GoAir Suspends Some Flights on Delay in Aircraft, Engine Deliveries
In the last four weeks, GoAir said, it has gone through unplanned grounding of aircraft, which were supporting its current operation of fleet.
Image for Representation (GoAir)
Mumbai: Budget airline GoAir on Thursday said it is temporarily suspending some flights due to Airbus and Pratt & Whitney deferring delivery of planes and engines, respectively.
In the last four weeks, the carrier said, it has gone through unplanned grounding of aircraft, which were supporting its current operation of fleet.
"Now, we have been informed by our business partners Airbus and Pratt & Whitney of their inability to deliver previously promised aircraft and engines through March 9, 2020, that are required to support our current growth.
"As a result, we have been forced to temporarily suspend certain flights that are part of our network, schedule and open for sale," it said in a statement.
Specific details were not disclosed.
Currently, the airline operates more than 325 daily flights and has around 60 planes in its fleet.
