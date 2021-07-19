Goat Priced At Rs 1 Crore Ahead Of Eid Al-Adha, Finds Few Takers

Ahead of the auspicious occasion of Eid al-Adha, a goat in Maharashtra’s Buldhana district has been priced at Rs 1 core. Till now people are willing to go to the extent of paying Rs 51 lakh for this goat who goes by the name ‘Tiger’. The reason behind the high price is that ‘Allah’ has been written on the goat’s body since its birth. The goat is healthy in terms of build and requires two people to handle him. When Tiger’s owner had taken him to the market for the sale, people were willing to offer Rs 36 lakh. He wasn’t satisfied and got the animal back home.

Similarly, a goat in Madhya Pradesh’s Mandsaur has also been priced at Rs 11 lakh. As per the goat’s owner, there are two marks on the animal’s body. The mark on one side reads “Allah” while the one on the other side reads “Ahmed”. Till now the maximum price a buyer is willing to offer is Rs 5.5 lakh.

Eid al-Adha is a pious day that marks the readiness of Ibrahim for sacrificing his son Ismael for proving his obedience to Allah. It is believed that Allah was convinced by Ibrahim’s devotion and so before he could sacrifice his son, God replaced him with a lamb. This is also the reason why the festival is called ‘Bakrid’. The day is marked on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah. In 2021, the crescent moon for the Zul Hijjah was seen on July 11, as per Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind. Therefore, the pious day will be celebrated on July 20 in Saudi Arabia and a day later in India.

Muslims usually sacrifice a goat on this day to prove their devotion to the almighty. Traditionally, the sacrificed animal’s meat is divided into three parts. The first goes to the poor and needy, the second is for friends and neighbours and the third and the smallest portion is kept for self and immediate family. Believers offer the namaz at a mosque before the sun enters the zuhr time. This is followed by a sermon by the imam

