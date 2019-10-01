Goat's Death Causes Rs 2.68 Crore Loss to Mahanadi Coalfield in Odisha; Here's How
Besides the estimated loss of Rs 2.68 crore, the government exchequer also suffered a loss of Rs 46 lakh.
Image for representation | Credit: PTI
Bhubaneswar: The Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd (MCL) said it suffered a loss of Rs 2.68 crore due to agitation over the death of a goat.
The stir occurred at Talcher coalfields over the demand of local residents for Rs 60,000 as compensation for the death of the goat, killed in an accident with a coal transportation tipper, the MCL said in a statement.
A mob led by some residents of a neighbouring village halted coal transportation and despatch work at Jaganath Sidings number 1 and 2 at Talcher coalfields from 11 am on Monday, it said.
Work resumed only at 2.30 pm after the intervention of senior officials and the police, the statement said.
This three-and-half-hour illegal stoppage of work caused an estimated loss of Rs 1.4 crore on account of coal transportation to the sidings and Rs 1.28 crore on account of despatch through the Railways, the release said.
Besides the estimated loss of Rs 2.68 crore, the government exchequer also suffered a loss of Rs 46 lakh due to this stoppage of work, it said.
The company has lodged an FIR with the local police station for necessary action against those responsible for the illegal obstruction of work, the statement said.
Such illegal obstructions to coal mining operations not only act against the economic growth of the nation but also create hurdles to the country's aspiration of becoming a five trillion dollar economy, an MCL spokesperson said in the statement.
Coal mines are restricted working zones where only people who are authorised, trained and have the know-how of the mines are allowed to enter to perform their job while general movement is totally prohibited, he said.
However, some people from the peripheral localities are deliberately trespassing into the coal mine and the overburden areas to pick coal, firewood and are even bringing their livestock for grazing, which remains a cause of concern, he added.
