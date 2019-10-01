Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
1-min read

Goat's Death Causes Rs 2.68 Crore Loss to Mahanadi Coalfield in Odisha; Here's How

Besides the estimated loss of Rs 2.68 crore, the government exchequer also suffered a loss of Rs 46 lakh.

PTI

Updated:October 1, 2019, 3:18 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Goat's Death Causes Rs 2.68 Crore Loss to Mahanadi Coalfield in Odisha; Here's How
Image for representation | Credit: PTI

Bhubaneswar: The Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd (MCL) said it suffered a loss of Rs 2.68 crore due to agitation over the death of a goat.

The stir occurred at Talcher coalfields over the demand of local residents for Rs 60,000 as compensation for the death of the goat, killed in an accident with a coal transportation tipper, the MCL said in a statement.

A mob led by some residents of a neighbouring village halted coal transportation and despatch work at Jaganath Sidings number 1 and 2 at Talcher coalfields from 11 am on Monday, it said.

Work resumed only at 2.30 pm after the intervention of senior officials and the police, the statement said.

This three-and-half-hour illegal stoppage of work caused an estimated loss of Rs 1.4 crore on account of coal transportation to the sidings and Rs 1.28 crore on account of despatch through the Railways, the release said.

Besides the estimated loss of Rs 2.68 crore, the government exchequer also suffered a loss of Rs 46 lakh due to this stoppage of work, it said.

The company has lodged an FIR with the local police station for necessary action against those responsible for the illegal obstruction of work, the statement said.

Such illegal obstructions to coal mining operations not only act against the economic growth of the nation but also create hurdles to the country's aspiration of becoming a five trillion dollar economy, an MCL spokesperson said in the statement.

Coal mines are restricted working zones where only people who are authorised, trained and have the know-how of the mines are allowed to enter to perform their job while general movement is totally prohibited, he said.

However, some people from the peripheral localities are deliberately trespassing into the coal mine and the overburden areas to pick coal, firewood and are even bringing their livestock for grazing, which remains a cause of concern, he added.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

38,305.41 -361.92 ( -0.94%)

NIFTY 50

11,359.90 -114.55 ( -1.00%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Axis Bank 679.15 -0.85
Yes Bank 32.00 -22.71
Indiabulls Hsg 267.60 4.57
SBI 255.95 -5.48
HDFC 1,995.65 0.94
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 32.00 -22.80
Indiabulls Hsg 267.45 4.68
SBI 256.00 -5.50
RBL Bank 300.10 -8.71
Axis Bank 679.70 -0.72
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
BPCL 493.90 5.06
M&M 556.70 1.75
HDFC Bank 1,248.80 1.74
Maruti Suzuki 6,782.00 0.99
HDFC 1,995.65 0.94
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
HDFC Bank 1,248.50 1.72
M&M 556.60 1.71
Maruti Suzuki 6,783.75 0.99
HDFC 1,996.15 0.99
HUL 1,989.05 0.33
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 32.00 -22.71
Zee Entertain 233.15 -12.18
IndusInd Bank 1,298.05 -6.18
SBI 255.95 -5.48
Grasim 693.15 -5.06
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 32.00 -22.80
IndusInd Bank 1,294.60 -6.30
SBI 256.00 -5.50
Bharti Airtel 351.40 -4.32
Coal India 194.10 -2.90
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram