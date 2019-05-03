English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Godrej Consumer Products Shares Fall 4% After Weak Q4 Performance
Godrej Consumer’s net profit climbed 51.5% to Rs935 crore during the March quarter, though helped by a deferred tax gain of Rs533 crore. Net profit without exceptions and one-off items increased by just 1% to Rs297 crore.
Veteran industrialist Adi Godrej. (File Photo/Reuters)
Loading...
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL) stock dropped as much as 4.2% to Rs626.50 on Friday, its lowest since November 2017, after the company reported flat revenue and profit for the March quarter.
Godrej Consumer’s net profit climbed 51.5% to Rs935 crore during the March quarter, though helped by a deferred tax gain of Rs533 crore. Net profit without exceptions and one-off items increased by just 1% to Rs297 crore.
The company’s revenue declined by 3% to Rs2, 452.6 crore during the March quarter as against Rs 2, 531.15 crore in the year-ago quarter. Sales volume growth was also a mere 1% during the quarter.
During the financial year ended March, Godrej Consumer Product grew a tepid 6% in domestic sales to Rs 5, 557 crore.
“We delivered a relatively weak performance in the fourth quarter of the fiscal year 2019. Our India business remained soft on account of a general slowdown in staples consumption and the adverse impact of the delayed summer on our portfolio,” said Nisaba Godrej, executive chairperson at GCPL. “For the fiscal year 2020, we are planning for robust sales growth in India on the back of a continued focus on innovations and enhancements to our go-to-market model,” Godrej added.
Meanwhile, the board declared an interim dividend of Rs 2 per share.
Godrej Consumer Products is the second largest soap maker in India, and manufactures popular products like Cinthol soap, Good Knight mosquito repellent and Brylcreem hair gel.
Godrej Consumer’s net profit climbed 51.5% to Rs935 crore during the March quarter, though helped by a deferred tax gain of Rs533 crore. Net profit without exceptions and one-off items increased by just 1% to Rs297 crore.
The company’s revenue declined by 3% to Rs2, 452.6 crore during the March quarter as against Rs 2, 531.15 crore in the year-ago quarter. Sales volume growth was also a mere 1% during the quarter.
During the financial year ended March, Godrej Consumer Product grew a tepid 6% in domestic sales to Rs 5, 557 crore.
“We delivered a relatively weak performance in the fourth quarter of the fiscal year 2019. Our India business remained soft on account of a general slowdown in staples consumption and the adverse impact of the delayed summer on our portfolio,” said Nisaba Godrej, executive chairperson at GCPL. “For the fiscal year 2020, we are planning for robust sales growth in India on the back of a continued focus on innovations and enhancements to our go-to-market model,” Godrej added.
Meanwhile, the board declared an interim dividend of Rs 2 per share.
Godrej Consumer Products is the second largest soap maker in India, and manufactures popular products like Cinthol soap, Good Knight mosquito repellent and Brylcreem hair gel.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
IPL 2019: KXIP Vs KKR, Can Russell And Narine Push KKR To Semifinals?
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
IPL 2019: KXIP Vs KKR, Can Russell And Narine Push KKR To Semifinals?
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|175.90
|1.24
|ICICI Bank
|401.80
|1.58
|Reliance
|1,408.85
|0.27
|TCS
|2,132.00
|-3.76
|Tata Motors
|209.45
|1.04
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Reliance
|1,407.05
|0.14
|SBI
|309.15
|0.55
|Yes Bank
|175.60
|1.04
|Tata Motors
|209.50
|1.13
|Maruti Suzuki
|6,710.90
|0.64
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Indiabulls Hsg
|704.25
|3.62
|Bharti Airtel
|331.45
|2.24
|NTPC
|135.45
|1.77
|ICICI Bank
|401.80
|1.58
|Yes Bank
|174.90
|0.66
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Airtel
|334.80
|3.11
|ICICI Bank
|401.85
|1.84
|NTPC
|135.55
|1.65
|Tata Motors
|209.50
|1.13
|Yes Bank
|175.60
|1.04
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|TCS
|2,132.00
|-3.76
|Britannia
|2,696.15
|-3.12
|Tech Mahindra
|817.40
|-2.34
|Adani Ports
|387.25
|-2.04
|HUL
|1,693.55
|-1.74
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|TCS
|2,132.50
|-3.70
|HUL
|1,692.80
|-2.04
|HCL Tech
|1,143.65
|-1.40
|Tata Steel
|547.60
|-1.31
|Infosys
|723.75
|-0.84
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Learnt a Lot From My Father's Behaviour and Hope to Grow Thick Skin Like Him, Says Ananya Panday
- 'Sonic The Hedgehog' Director Promises Design Changes After Severe Online Backlash
- PewDiePie Just Tried Khakra and Jeera Soda, Wants to Come to India to Write a 'Sorry' Song
- PUBG Pro Player Proposes to Girlfriend During PUBG Europe League, And She Said Yes: Watch Video
- Afridi's ‘Real’ Age in His Autobiography Could Be a Question in Next Year’s CBSE Papers
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results