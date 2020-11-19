Gold and Silver Price Today: Significant Dip in Kolkata, Check Rates in Your City

There was a further decline in the prices of gold by Rs 50 on Thursday. The change in price is applicable for both the qualities of the precious yellow metal.

On Thursday, 10 grams of 22-carat gold costs Rs 49,890 from Wednesday's Rs 49,940. On the other hand, the better quality of gold that is 24-carat can be bought at Rs 50,890. These prices are sourced from prominent jewellers from the country by Good Returns.

After Wednesday's dip, there has been a further decline of Rs 170 in the price of gold (both 22-carat and 24-carat) in Chennai. On November 19, you can purchase 22-carat gold at Rs 47,840, while 24-carat gold is priced at Rs 52,220 in the city.

The price of 22-carat gold in Delhi is Rs 4,935/gram today. There is a decrease of Rs 300 in the prices of 10 grams of both the qualities of gold. Today, 10 grams of 22-carat gold can be purchased at Rs 49,350 in Delhi while the same quantity of 24-carat gold costs Rs 53,830.

In Kolkata, there is an increase in the price of 22-carat gold, however, there is also a sharp decline in the rate of 24-carat gold. The price of 22-carat gold has increased by Rs 940 and it costs Rs 50,030 today. On the other hand, there is a decrease of Rs 2,000 in the price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold in Kolkata and it is now priced at Rs 52,430.

The gold spot price in the international market again declined today by USD 2.20. It now costs USD 1,869.30 to get one ounce of gold. This decreases the historical performance of gold by 1.73 percent which means a decrease of USD 32.90.

Silver price also dropped today by Rs 7.10 and now stands at Rs 629 per 10 grams. In cities like Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata, one kilogram of silver can be bought at Rs 62,900.