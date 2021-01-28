Gold and Silver Price Witness Marginal Decline on January 28, Know the Rates in Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai and Mumbai

The prices of gold and silver have witnessed a marginal decline on Thursday, January 28. According to the rates collected from Good Returns, for purchasing one gram of 22-carat gold, the amount you will need to pay is Rs 4,799 after a reduction of Re 1. Similarly, the price of 10 grams of 22-carat-gold dropped Rs 10 to stand at Rs 47,990. The rates of 24-carat gold also declined following the same trend. For 10 grams, the price is Rs 48,990 after the reduction of Rs 10.

Depending on the carats and mood of the market, the cost of the metals also varies in almost every city in the country. Read on to know the details:

Delhi: In the national capital, the price of 22-carat gold stands at Rs 47,890 per 10 grams. Whereas for buying 10 grams of 24-carat gold, you will need Rs 52,240.

Chennai: For 22-carat gold, you will have to pay Rs 46,160 per 10 grams, while for 24-carat gold Rs 50,560. In Chennai, the rate of gold is comparatively less expensive than the national capital.

Kolkata: The cost of 22-carat gold is Rs 48,480 in the city, while for 24-carat gold, the rate is Rs 51,180.

Mumbai: The price of 22-carat gold in Mumbai is Rs 47,990, while you will have to pay Rs 48,990 for 24-carat gold.

International Price of Gold

In the international market, the rate of gold decreased by 0.38 percent to USD 1,837.50 per ounce on Thursday. However, in the last 30 days, the performance of gold has decreased by 1.89 percent, which is equivalent to USD 35.40.

Silver prices

If you are planning to buy any silver jewellery, you will have to spend an amount of Rs 659 per 10 grams as there has been a reduction of Rs 3 in its prices.

Silver rates in Metro Cities

The cost of one kilogram of the metal remained the same in Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata at Rs 65,900. However, in Chennai and Hyderabad, for one kilogram of the metal, you need to pay Rs 70,700.