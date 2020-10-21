Gold and Silver Prices Down in Major Cities; Check Rates

After a day’s increase, gold prices have come down by Rs 280 for 10 grams of both the gold qualities — 22-carat and 24-carat.

The price in India of 22-carat gold is Rs 49,640 per 10 grams, whereas 10 grams of 24-carat gold costs Rs 50,640 today, as per Good Returns.

In flood-affected Hyderabad, the price of gold declined by Rs 390 for 10 grams of 22-carat gold, taking the cost to Rs 46,700. Meanwhile, the price of 24-carat gold was reduced by Rs 780 for 10 grams, taking its price to Rs 50,950.

The price dipped by Rs 200 per 10 grams of 22-carat gold and Rs 170 per 10 grams of 24-carat gold in Kerala today. The amount required to purchase 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Kerala is the same as Hyderabad — Rs 46,700. For purchasing 10 grams of 24-carat gold in Kerala, Rs 50,980 is required.

West Bengal’s Kolkata, where the Hindu festival Durga Puja will be celebrated starting from October 22, saw no change in the price of gold. Today’s price for 10 grams of 22-carat gold is Rs 49,900 while 24-carat gold costs Rs 51,400.

Against the national trend, India’s capital Delhi saw a slight increase in the gold prices. The prices of 10 grams of both the qualities of gold increased by Rs 10. 22-carat gold can be bought at Rs 49,310 while the same quantity of 24-carat gold will cost Rs 53,790 in Delhi today.

In the international market, there has been a significant addition in the gold spot price of USD 13.10. The price has gone up to USD 1,918.90 per ounce of gold.

This has improved the performance of gold which had dipped down earlier. Now the decrease in the price has reduced to USD 29.80 and the yellow metal has seen a 1.53 percent decline in the cost.

In India, the price of silver decreased by Rs 7.50 for 10 grams, dropping the cost to Rs 620. Today, one kilogram of the metal can be purchased for Rs 62,000 across all the major Indian cities.