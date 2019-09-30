Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
1-min read

Gold and Silver Prices Drift Lower in Delhi After Weak International Prices

Gold prices came down by Rs 240 to Rs 38,530 per 10 gram, 24 Karat gold had closed at Rs 38,770 per 10 gram and silver price dropped Rs 775 to Rs 45,705 per kilogram.

PTI

Updated:September 30, 2019, 6:31 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Gold and Silver Prices Drift Lower in Delhi After Weak International Prices
(Image for representation only).

New Delhi: Gold on Monday drifted lower by Rs 240 to Rs 38,530 per 10 gram in the national capital following weak international prices, according to HDFC Securities.

Prices of silver also dropped Rs 775 to Rs 45,705 per kilogram, from Rs 46,480 per kilogram in the previous trade. Gold for 24 Karat on Saturday had closed at Rs 38,770 per 10 gram here.

"Spot gold (Delhi) prices fell following weaker international prices," according to Devarsh Vakil, head (advisory-PCG), HDFC Securities. However, the losses were capped following a lower rupee against the US dollar, he added.

In the international market, gold was trading lower at US dollar 1,487.15 per ounce in New York and silver at US dollar 17.24 an ounce. COMEX gold prices trade lower at US dollar 1,487 following stronger US dollar, he added.

The Indian rupee on Monday opened on a cautious note and fell 7 paise to 70.63 against the US dollar in early trade on Monday tracking weak opening in domestic equities and foreign fund outflows.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

38,667.33 -155.24 ( -0.40%)

NIFTY 50

11,474.45 -37.95 ( -0.33%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 255.90 -34.40
Reliance 1,332.25 1.77
Yes Bank 41.40 -15.08
HDFC 1,977.05 -2.89
Axis Bank 685.00 -2.23
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 255.50 -34.39
Dalmia Bharat 821.20 0.59
Yes Bank 41.45 -15.06
ICICI Bank 433.40 -3.51
Tata Comm 378.75 2.32
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 367.05 5.14
HCL Tech 1,080.60 3.80
UPL 603.95 3.76
Infosys 805.65 3.00
ITC 259.85 2.73
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 367.25 5.29
HCL Tech 1,080.50 3.76
Infosys 805.30 2.93
ITC 259.70 2.69
TCS 2,099.05 2.06
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 41.40 -15.08
IndusInd Bank 1,383.55 -6.57
SBI 270.80 -3.70
ICICI Bank 433.70 -3.45
Cipla 425.50 -3.16
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 41.45 -15.06
IndusInd Bank 1,381.60 -6.84
SBI 270.90 -3.68
ICICI Bank 433.40 -3.51
Sun Pharma 389.65 -3.02
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram