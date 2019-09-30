Gold and Silver Prices Drift Lower in Delhi After Weak International Prices
Gold prices came down by Rs 240 to Rs 38,530 per 10 gram, 24 Karat gold had closed at Rs 38,770 per 10 gram and silver price dropped Rs 775 to Rs 45,705 per kilogram.
(Image for representation only).
New Delhi: Gold on Monday drifted lower by Rs 240 to Rs 38,530 per 10 gram in the national capital following weak international prices, according to HDFC Securities.
Prices of silver also dropped Rs 775 to Rs 45,705 per kilogram, from Rs 46,480 per kilogram in the previous trade. Gold for 24 Karat on Saturday had closed at Rs 38,770 per 10 gram here.
"Spot gold (Delhi) prices fell following weaker international prices," according to Devarsh Vakil, head (advisory-PCG), HDFC Securities. However, the losses were capped following a lower rupee against the US dollar, he added.
In the international market, gold was trading lower at US dollar 1,487.15 per ounce in New York and silver at US dollar 17.24 an ounce. COMEX gold prices trade lower at US dollar 1,487 following stronger US dollar, he added.
The Indian rupee on Monday opened on a cautious note and fell 7 paise to 70.63 against the US dollar in early trade on Monday tracking weak opening in domestic equities and foreign fund outflows.
