Gold and Silver Prices Rise Marginally; Check Rates Here

Gold and silver prices witnessed a marginal hike in the country on Friday, April 16. For one gram of 22-carat gold, the rate increased by Re 1 as the cost stood at Rs 4,486 compared to Rs 4,485 on the previous day. The price of 10 grams of 22-carat-gold gained Rs 10 to stand at Rs 44,860 from the earlier rate of Rs 44,850 on the previous day. According to Good Returns, the price of 24-carat yellow metal too surged by Rs 10 similar to that of 22-carat of the metal as the cost of 10 grams stood at Rs 45,860 compared to Rs 45,850 on the earlier day. While silver prices gained Rs 0.20 per gram to Rs 67.80.

Following the national trend, the rate of yellow metal also varies in different cities. Here is what one will have to pay today to avail the metal:

Delhi: For 10 grams of 22-carat gold in the national capital the rate is Rs 45,860. While for 24-carat gold of the same quantity the cost is Rs 50,030.

Chennai: The buyer of the yellow metal will have to pay Rs 43,630 for 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Chennai while for 24-carat gold of the same quantity the rate is Rs 47,600.

Kolkata: The rate for 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Kolkata stood at Rs 46,100 while for 24-carat the price is Rs 48,810 per 10 grams.

Mumbai: For 10 grams of 22-carat yellow metal in Mumbai the cost is Rs 44,860, while for 10 grams of 24-carat gold it is Rs 1,000 more at 45,860.

The gold prices in the international market decreased by 0.14 percent to stand at USD 1,761.10 per ounce on Friday. However, in the last 30 days, the performance of the yellow metal has increased by 1.70 percent which is equivalent to USD 29.50.

Silver rates on Friday increased to Rs 678 for 10 grams from the earlier cost of Rs 676 as the rate of the metal witnessed a hike of Rs 2.

Rs 67,800 is the price of the metal in Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata for one kilogram. While in Chennai and Hyderabad the rate is over Rs 4,000 more compared to Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai at Rs 71,900 for the same quantity.

