Gold and Silver Prices Up; Check Rates in Tier-1 Cities

Bought on many auspicious occasions, the price of the yellow metal has increased today by Rs 410 for 10 grams of both the qualities of gold — 22-carat and 24-carat gold. The price stands at Rs 49,920 from yesterday’s Rs 49,510.

According to Good Returns, yesterday’s price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold was Rs 50,510 which has now been raised to Rs 50,920. These gold rates are calculated based on the information given by some of the most reputed jewellers of India.

However, the trend for all the major Indian cities differ. The rate has gone up by Rs 280 for 10 grams of 22-carat gold. Yesterday, one could have bought it for Rs 46,810, however, with the increase in price, the same quantity and quality can be bought for Rs 47,090.

There is a significant rise in the price of 24-carat gold in Chennai, far more than the national rise. The rate of 10 grams of 24-carat gold — priced at Rs 51,060 on October 19 — increased by Rs 610 and now it costs Rs 51,730 in Chennai.

Mumbai seemed to follow the national pattern, with an increase of Rs 410 in the prices of both the qualities of gold per 10 grams. In Delhi, the rise is up by just Rs 10 for 10 grams so 22-carat gold can be purchased at Rs 49,300 while 24-carat gold costs Rs 53,780.

22-carat gold can be bought at Rs 49,920 per 10 grams and 24-carat gold will cost Rs 50,920 today. Internationally, the gold spot price took a hit of USD 2.70. The gold price per ounce now is USD 1900.50. In the last month, gold spot price has decreased by USD 48.90, which means there is a decline of 2.51 percent.

After a day of decline, silver is now seeing an increase of Rs 10.50 per 10 grams. The price of 10 grams of silver today is Rs 627.50. Across all the major cities of the country, silver can be bought at Rs 62,750 for one kilogram of the metal.