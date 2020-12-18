Gold at Rs 48,710; Silver Can be Bought at Rs 670 Per 10 Grams Today

The precious yellow metal gold is a diversifier and helps investors during market losses. The price of gold has increased by Rs 400 today for both the qualities. The price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold on December 18 is Rs 48,710, while 24-carat gold can be purchased at Rs 49,710 per 10 grams in the country.

According to Good Returns, these prices have been collected from the reputed jewellers of the country.

Close to the national trend, the price of 22-carat gold per 10 grams has increased by Rs 410 in Delhi. It now costs Rs 48,760 to purchase this item in the capital of India. With an increase of Rs 210 per 10 grams, the price of 24-carat gold is now at Rs 52,960.

In West Bengal’s Kolkata, the price of 10 grams of gold has gone up by Rs 510 for both the qualities. Post this increase, on December 18, the price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold is Rs 49,060, while the same quantity of 24-carat gold can be purchased at Rs 51,760.

Gold in Chennai is comparatively cheaper than the other two cities, even though its price increased by Rs 70. To purchase 10 grams of 22-carat gold, investors have to spend Rs 46,950 in the city. The investment of Rs 51,220 has to be made towards 10 grams of 24-carat gold in the city.

The price of gold per ounce today is USD 1,880.40 after a decrease of USD 5.50. In the international market, the performance of gold has improved by 0.05 percent in the last 30 days with an increase of USD 0.90.

An increase of Rs 14 per 10 grams has raised the price of silver from Rs 656 to Rs 670. Silver buyers in Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata can buy a kilogram of silver for Rs 67,000. However, in Chennai, the price is more than the national trend and stands at Rs 71,400.