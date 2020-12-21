Gold at Rs 4,873 per gram in India; Silver Price Rs 699 for 10 grams

The rate of 22-carat gold in India on December 21 is Rs 4,873 per gram. The price has increased by Rs 10 for both the qualities of 22-carat gold and 24-carat gold.

For purchasing 10 grams of 22-carat gold, investors will have to spend Rs 48,730 while 10 grams of 24-carat gold can be purchased at Rs 49,730 on December 21.

There has been no change in the price of gold in Chennai. Today, 22-carat gold can be purchased in the city at Rs 47,450 per 10 grams. A slight change has happened in the price of 24-carat gold. After an increase of Rs 10 for 10 grams, it can be bought at Rs 51,770 per 10 grams.

In Delhi, India’s capital, the price of gold has increased by Rs 10 for both the qualities. If you are looking to purchase 22-carat gold today, it can be bought at Rs 48,980 per 10 grams and the cost of 24-carat gold is Rs 53,420.

Gold price has increased by Rs 10 in Kolkata as well. To purchase 10 grams of 22-carat gold, investors have to spend Rs 49,190. If they want to buy the better quality of the yellow metal then Rs 51,890 will be required.

Internationally, the spot gold price per ounce has increased today by USD 20.80. This increase takes the price of gold to USD 1901.80 on December 21.

As per Kitco, in the last 30 days, gold performance has improved by 1.61 percent which means there has been an increase of USD 30.10.

The price of silver has increased by Rs 20 per 10 grams. From Rs 679 yesterday, today it can be bought at Rs 699 per 10 grams.

In cities like Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata, silver can be bought at Rs 69,900 per kilogram.