Gold at Rs 48,780 in India; Check Out the City-wise Rates Here

The gold price today increased again by Rs 10 per 10 grams. On December 24, 22-carat gold was priced at Rs 4,878 per gram.

According to Good Returns, in India, the price of 22-carat gold for 10 grams is Rs 48,780 today. The higher quality of the yellow metal which is 24-carat gold is priced at Rs 49,780 for 10 grams.

The price of gold differs in different tier-1 cities of the country. In Delhi, the price is almost the same as the national average. For purchasing 10 grams of 22-carat gold, one has to spend Rs 48,760 in the city. If an investor is looking to purchase 24-carat gold in Delhi, then Rs 53,190 will be required.

The price in Chennai is less as compared to Delhi. In order to buy 10 grams of 22-carat gold, one has to spend Rs 47,160. If investors want to purchase 10 grams of 24-carat gold in Chennai, then they would have to spend Rs 51,430 in the city. Kolkata has the price of gold fixed at Rs 49,400 for 10 grams of 22-carat gold and Rs 52,100 for 10 grams of 24-carat gold.

Internationally, the price of gold is USD 1873.50 per ounce. It has increased by USD 0.70. Over the last 30 days, the performance of gold has improved by 2.01 percent, which means USD 37.

Silver rate in India is Rs 666 per 10 grams after the price fell by Rs 3. In cities like Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata, the price of one kilogram of silver is Rs 66,600. In Chennai, silver is priced at Rs 70,900 per kilogram while the same quantity can be bought at Rs 67,800 in Hyderabad and Bangalore.