Gold at Rs 51,360, Silver at Rs 65,510 as Prices Drop in India

The spot gold price in India today is Rs 51,360. On Tuesday, 10 gram gold cost Rs 51,350, according to Good Returns. However, today’s gold price is lower than this week's average of Rs 51,757.14.

The price of yellow metal in Chennai stands at Rs 54,060, while in Mumbai and Delhi, gold cost Rs 51,360 and Rs 54,880.

Ten gram of gold in Kolkata and Bengaluru come at a price of Rs 53,360 and Rs 53,300.

The yellow metal cost Rs 51,940 in Ahmedabad, Rs 54,880 in Lucknow, Rs 51,360 in Patna, Rs 51,940 in Surat, Rs 54,880 in Jaipur and Rs 54,060 in Hyderabad.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, gold prices globally witnessed a drop of 0.03 per cent. Global price stands at $1927.9, 2.29 per cent lower than average gold price observed in the past 30 days. The average price is $1972.

As per MCX, gold futures prices in the country saw a rise of 0.38 per cent to Rs 51,130.0 per 10 gram, an increase of Rs 194.29.

On the other hand, silver also showed an upsurge of Rs 10 compared to Tuesday’s price. Silver (1Kg) yesterday cost Rs 65,500 and today it comes at a price of 65,510.

One kilogram of silver in Chennai, Mumbai and Delhi cost Rs 65,510.

Silver futures on MCX witnessed a growth of nearly 0.97 per cent or Rs 625.05 per kg.

The prices of gold and silver have moved up amid fears that the fast rising COVID-19 cases could disrupt economic recovery.