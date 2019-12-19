Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
1-min read

Gold Continues to Witness Muted Trend, Up Marginally by Rs 12

HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said spot gold for 24 karat in Delhi was trading higher by Rs 12 amid steady global gold prices while the rupee depreciation supported prices to trade firm.

PTI

Updated:December 19, 2019, 5:15 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Gold Continues to Witness Muted Trend, Up Marginally by Rs 12
Representative image.

New Delhi: Gold witnessed muted trend for the third consecutive day as prices rose marginally by Rs 12 to Rs 38,804 per 10 gram on Thursday, according to HDFC Securities.

The precious metal had closed at Rs 38,792 per 10 gram on Wednesday.

HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said spot gold for 24 karat in Delhi was trading higher by Rs 12 amid steady global gold prices while the rupee depreciation supported prices to trade firm.

The spot rupee was trading around 11 paise weaker against the dollar during the day, he added.

Silver prices declined by Rs 65 to Rs 45,485 per kg against the previous close of Rs 45,550, HDFC Securities said.

In the international market, both gold and silver showed flat trend. Gold was quoting marginally higher at USD 1,475.50 per ounce and silver traded slightly lower at USD 16.94 per ounce.

"Gold prices have kept the upper trading range despite easing worries over the US-China trade deal as investors are still awaiting further clarity and fresh triggers from key economic data," he added.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
NIFTY 50

12,259.70 +38.05 ( +0.31%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 49.90 6.74
Reliance 1,609.95 2.16
TCS 2,229.05 2.83
HDFC 2,411.90 -1.36
Tata Motors 179.15 2.49
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,605.15 1.87
Yes Bank 49.90 6.74
Tata Steel 446.75 0.48
Tata Motors 179.15 2.55
Indiabulls Hsg 293.80 -2.84
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 49.90 6.74
Eicher Motors 22,427.15 3.18
TCS 2,229.05 2.83
Bharti Airtel 449.45 2.54
Tata Motors 179.15 2.49
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 49.90 6.74
TCS 2,228.65 2.83
Tata Motors 179.15 2.55
Bharti Airtel 448.50 2.35
M&M 535.05 2.32
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Vedanta 149.35 -2.26
Grasim 742.95 -1.49
Sun Pharma 433.60 -1.40
HDFC 2,411.90 -1.36
Adani Ports 369.65 -1.30
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Vedanta 149.35 -2.26
Sun Pharma 433.55 -1.44
HDFC 2,414.05 -1.34
IndusInd Bank 1,489.95 -0.76
Bajaj Finance 4,091.10 -0.69
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram