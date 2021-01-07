Gold Drops to Rs 51,350 per 10 gm, Silver Trends at Rs 71,400 per kg

The price of precious yellow metal has seen quite a few jumps in the last few days. However, after seeing a rise of Rs 1,110 per 10 grams on January 5, the 22-carat gold now comes at Rs 50,350 per 10 grams, while the same quantity in 24-carat can be purchased at Rs 51,350.

The prices mentioned here were sourced from reputed jewellers of the country by Good Returns web portal. You can check the prices of these precious metals in each city using the website.

There is a huge price difference between the t2o qualities of gold, 22-carat and 24-carat, in India’s second largest consumer of yellow metal, Delhi. While 22-carat gold costs Rs 50,060 in the national capital, the higher quality is fixed at Rs 54,650. Chennai witnessed a fall in the price of gold, where one has to spendRs 48,850 to purchase 10 gram of the 22-carat gold. However, the 24-carat price trend is similar in most cities. However, in cities like Mumbai and Pune, it remains at Rs 51, 350 for the higher quality of the yellow metal.

Here are the prices for 22-carat gold of 10 grams in the following cities

Kolkata: Rs 50,550

Bangalore: Rs 48,000

Surat: Rs 50,550

Hyderabad: Rs 48,000

The international price for the yellow metal is 1,917.50 USD. Gold tumbled more than 2% on Wednesday, January 6, in the international market.

Meanwhile, the silver price has taken a huge jump in India, increasing by Rs 2,180 per kg on January 4 and another Rs 1200 riseon January 6. Today, the cost of silver has increased to Rs 71,410 from Rs 74,400 yesterday. The metal is the costliest in most southern cities and is costing Rs 75,100 per kg, while it is at its lowest at Rs 71,400 in most cities across the country.