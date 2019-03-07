English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Gold Falls Rs 360 on Subdued Demand, Weak Trend Overseas
In the national capital, gold of 99.9 per cent and 99.5 per cent purities dropped Rs 360 each to Rs 33,070 and Rs 32,900 per 10 grams, respectively.
Representative image. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Loading...
New Delhi: Gold prices on Thursday declined Rs 360 to Rs 33,070 per 10 grams at the bullion market in the national capital on account of tepid demand from local jewellers amid weak global market.
Following gold, silver saw a fall of Rs 520 to Rs 38,980 per kg due to reduced offtake by industrial units and coin makers.
Traders attributed the fall in the gold prices to subdued demand from local jewellers and weak trend overseas.
Besides, strengthening of the rupee put pressure on the yellow metal, they added.
Globally, spot gold traded lower at USD 1,284.77 an ounce and, similarly, silver was down at USD 15.06 an ounce in New York.
In the national capital, gold of 99.9 per cent and 99.5 per cent purities dropped Rs 360 each to Rs 33,070 and Rs 32,900 per 10 grams, respectively.
However, sovereign gold held steady at Rs 26,400 per 8 gram.
Silver ready fell Rs 520 to Rs 38,980 per kg, while weekly-based delivery declined Rs 507 to Rs 38,202 per kg.
Silver coins held flat at Rs 80,000 for buying and Rs 81,000 for selling of 100 pieces.
Following gold, silver saw a fall of Rs 520 to Rs 38,980 per kg due to reduced offtake by industrial units and coin makers.
Traders attributed the fall in the gold prices to subdued demand from local jewellers and weak trend overseas.
Besides, strengthening of the rupee put pressure on the yellow metal, they added.
Globally, spot gold traded lower at USD 1,284.77 an ounce and, similarly, silver was down at USD 15.06 an ounce in New York.
In the national capital, gold of 99.9 per cent and 99.5 per cent purities dropped Rs 360 each to Rs 33,070 and Rs 32,900 per 10 grams, respectively.
However, sovereign gold held steady at Rs 26,400 per 8 gram.
Silver ready fell Rs 520 to Rs 38,980 per kg, while weekly-based delivery declined Rs 507 to Rs 38,202 per kg.
Silver coins held flat at Rs 80,000 for buying and Rs 81,000 for selling of 100 pieces.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
‘GAYAB HO GAYA’ Is New Tag Line: Rahul Gandhi On "Stolen" Rafale Papers
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Pulwama Attack Backlash: Can Universities Discriminate Against Kashmiri Students?
‘GAYAB HO GAYA’ Is New Tag Line: Rahul Gandhi On "Stolen" Rafale Papers
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Pulwama Attack Backlash: Can Universities Discriminate Against Kashmiri Students?
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Reliance
|1,270.25
|0.43
|Larsen
|1,352.40
|2.69
|Axis Bank
|733.75
|1.82
|Yes Bank
|231.70
|-1.53
|Indiabulls Hsg
|719.05
|-1.57
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Reliance
|1,269.85
|0.50
|SBI
|281.15
|1.26
|OCL
|1,144.00
|-2.90
|Jubilant Life
|783.90
|2.36
|M&M
|670.85
|1.71
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Larsen
|1,352.40
|2.69
|M&M
|671.80
|1.96
|Axis Bank
|733.75
|1.82
|ITC
|290.10
|1.52
|Power Grid Corp
|187.15
|1.44
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Larsen
|1,351.25
|2.76
|Axis Bank
|732.20
|1.77
|M&M
|670.85
|1.71
|ITC
|290.05
|1.61
|Power Grid Corp
|186.60
|1.03
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Coal India
|235.00
|-3.19
|Wipro
|268.85
|-3.10
|IOC
|150.20
|-3.03
|Zee Entertain
|459.00
|-2.53
|Sun Pharma
|450.90
|-2.10
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Coal India
|235.15
|-3.09
|Sun Pharma
|450.90
|-1.97
|NTPC
|146.10
|-1.68
|ONGC
|152.20
|-1.58
|Yes Bank
|231.80
|-1.47
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sona Mohapatra Not Happy with Salman Khan on Her Timeline, Requests Twitter to 'Spruce Up Algorithm'
- Janhvi Kapoor Cuts Birthday Cake with Sword, Brother Arjun Kapoor Posts an Adorable Wish
- Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's Wedding Date to be Finalised in April: Report
- Amid India-Pak Tension, Trailer of Pakistani Film Sher Dil Mentions Surgical Strike
- 'Kalank' First Look Out, Karan Johar's Period Drama Generates Interest
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results