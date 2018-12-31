English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Gold Futures Decline Rs 222 on Profit-booking
Globally, gold was trading 0.10 per cent higher at $1,281.25 an ounce in Singapore.
Image for representation. (REUTERS)
New Delhi: Gold prices fell sharply by Rs 222 to Rs 31,376 per 10 gram in futures trade on Monday amid profit-booking by traders at prevailing levels even as the precious metal rose overseas.
At the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold for delivery in February shed Rs 222, or 0.7 per cent, to Rs 31,376 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 12,445 lots. Analysts attributed the fall in gold futures to profit booking by traders at the existing level but a firm trend overseas kept losses limited.
