Gold Hits Near Two-week High On Softer Dollar; Focus On Fed Meeting

Gold hit a near two-week high on Tuesday as the dollar weakened and investors turned their focus to a U.S. Federal Reserve monetary policy meeting, seeking details of how it planned to hold down rates while aiming to boost inflation.

Spot gold was up 0.4% at $1,963.22 per ounce by 0643 GMT, after hitting $1,968.80 earlier, its highest level since Sept. 2. U.S. gold futures climbed 0.5% to $1,973.

“Gold looks firm mainly because of a weaker dollar and also U.S. Treasury yields are coming down a bit,” said Edward Meir, an analyst at ED&F Man Capital Markets.

The dollar index slipped against its rivals, making gold less expensive for holders of other currencies.

Market participants now await the U.S. Fed’s two-day policy event which ends on Wednesday, its first such meeting since Chairman Jerome Powell unveiled a policy shift towards greater tolerance of inflation, effectively pledging to keep interest rates low for longer.

“After the Jackson Hole symposium, the market is asking for a bit more colour around by what means the Fed plans to stoke inflation,” said IG Markets analyst Kyle Rodda.

“It’s also asking for some indication that the Fed will continue to suppress risk-free rates, if inflation does begin to seriously emerge.”

Gold, which has risen nearly 30% this year so far, is seen as a hedge against inflation. Lower interest rates decrease the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Powell will testify before the Senate Banking Committee on coronavirus relief, the committee said on Monday.

Spot gold may test resistance at $1,975 per ounce, a break above could lead to a gain into $1,984-$1,996 range, Said Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao.

Elsewhere, platinum rose 0.6% to $959.67 per ounce after hitting its highest since Aug. 18 at $966.

Silver gained 0.7% to $27.34 and palladium was up 0.3% at $2,320.98.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor