Gold Moves up by Rs 10 to Touch Rs 49,320; Silver Priced at Rs 65,610

The price of 24-carat gold on Thursday, December 17, increased by Rs 10, rising from Rs 49,310 per 10 gram to Rs 49,320 per 10 gram. On the other hand, the cost of 22-carat gold has moved up from Rs 48,310 to Rs 48,320, according to Good Returns. In Delhi, 22-carat and 24-carat gold can be purchased at Rs 48,360 and Rs 52,760 per 10 grams, respectively. In Mumbai and Chennai, the price of 22-carat gold stands at Rs 48,320 and Rs 46,890, while 24-carat gold is coming at Rs 49,320 and Rs 51,160 per 10 grams in the two metro cities, respectively.

In Kolkata and Bengaluru, 22-carat gold is priced at Rs 48,560 and Rs 46,210, while the price of 24-carat gold is Rs 51,260 and Rs 50,410 per 10 grams. In Hyderabad and Kerala, 22-carat gold is coming at Rs 46,210 for buying 10 grams, while 24-carat gold can be bought at Rs 50,410 for the same quantity. The prices of 22-carat and 24-carat gold in Pune are Rs 48,320 and Rs 49,320. In Ahmedabad, 22-carat and 24-carat gold can be bought at Rs 48,790 and Rs 50,790. In Lucknow, 22-carat gold is coming at Rs 48,360, while 24-carat gold is priced at Rs 52,760.

According to HDFC Securities, the precious metal gained Rs 215 to touch Rs 49,059 per 10 gram in the national capital yesterday. In the previous trade, gold price had reached Rs 48,844 per 10 gram. In the international market, gold stood at $1,854 per ounce. Following hitting its highest since December 9 at $1,857.89, spot gold went up 0.1 per cent at $1,855.71 per ounce.

Meanwhile, silver price today rose by Rs 10, from Rs 65,600 per kilogram to Rs 65,610 per kilogram. In Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata, the price stands at Rs 65,610 per kilogram, while in Chennai and Hyderabad, one kilogram silver can be purchased at Rs 68,910 per kilogram. On Wednesday, silver climbed Rs 1,185 to Rs 64,822 per kilogram, according to HDFC Securities. In the global market, silver traded at $24.72 per ounce.