Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Gold Plunges Rs 600 on Weak Global Cues, Muted Demand, Falls to Rs 34,870 Per 10 Gram

In the Union Budget for 2019-20, the government proposed to increase customs duty on gold and other precious metals to 12.5 per cent from current 10 per cent

PTI

Updated:July 9, 2019, 4:26 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Gold Plunges Rs 600 on Weak Global Cues, Muted Demand, Falls to Rs 34,870 Per 10 Gram
Representative image.
Loading...

New Delhi: Gold prices Tuesday plunged Rs 600 to Rs 34,870 per 10 gram in bullion market here, tracking weak global trends amid a strong dollar and easing demand from local jewellers.

Globally, spot gold was trading lower at USD 1,394.39 an ounce, while silver was down at USD 15.08 per ounce in New York.

"Spot gold ticked lower, held below USD 1,400 an ounce, due to a strong dollar which rallied to a three-week high. Reduced expectations of an imminent US interest rate cut supported the dollar," Hareesh V, Head Commodity Research, Geojit Financial Services said.

"Weak demand expectation from the world's second top consumer, India, due to a hike in duty also weighed down the sentiments. However, feeble global equities restricted major downside in the counter," he said.

Last week, in the Union Budget for 2019-20, the government proposed to increase customs duty on gold and other precious metals to 12.5 per cent from current 10 per cent.

Expectations that the US Federal Reserve will soon cut interest rates was one of the reasons behind gold's recent spike to a six-year highs. However, strong gains in US employment data have cast doubt on Fed's rate cut expectation, Hareesh said.

According to the All India Sarafa Association, gold of 99.9 per cent and 99.5 per cent purity plummeted Rs 600 each to Rs 34,870 per 10 gram and Rs 34,700 per 10 gram, respectively, in the national capital.Sovereign gold, however, held steady at Rs 27,300 per eight gram.

Meanwhile, silver ready declined by Rs 48 to Rs 38,900 per kg and weekly-based delivery slumped Rs 93 to Rs 38,000 per kg due to reduced offtake by industrial units. Prices of silver coins held flat at Rs 81,000 for buying and Rs 82,000 for selling of 100 pieces.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

38,730.82 +10.25 ( +0.03%)

NIFTY 50

11,555.90 -2.70 ( -0.02%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Titan Company 1,098.95 -12.26
Bajaj Finance 3,603.10 5.56
Yes Bank 91.35 -1.93
Reliance 1,280.10 2.24
Bajaj Finserv 7,855.40 3.46
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
TCS 2,131.45 -2.05
Bajaj Finance 3,603.35 5.52
Titan Company 1,099.10 -12.26
Yes Bank 91.35 -1.88
Reliance 1,279.45 2.20
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bajaj Finance 3,603.10 5.56
Sun Pharma 386.40 5.34
IOC 151.40 5.10
Bajaj Finserv 7,855.40 3.46
Hero Motocorp 2,444.10 2.69
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Bajaj Finance 3,603.35 5.52
Sun Pharma 386.50 5.28
Hero Motocorp 2,455.00 3.14
Larsen 1,526.60 2.44
Reliance 1,279.45 2.20
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Titan Company 1,098.95 -12.26
UPL 640.05 -3.33
GAIL 147.10 -2.62
TCS 2,133.35 -1.93
Yes Bank 91.35 -1.93
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
TCS 2,131.45 -2.05
Yes Bank 91.35 -1.88
HCL Tech 1,021.40 -1.65
ITC 273.05 -1.53
Asian Paints 1,320.45 -1.44
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram