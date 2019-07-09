Gold Plunges Rs 600 on Weak Global Cues, Muted Demand, Falls to Rs 34,870 Per 10 Gram
In the Union Budget for 2019-20, the government proposed to increase customs duty on gold and other precious metals to 12.5 per cent from current 10 per cent
Representative image.
New Delhi: Gold prices Tuesday plunged Rs 600 to Rs 34,870 per 10 gram in bullion market here, tracking weak global trends amid a strong dollar and easing demand from local jewellers.
Globally, spot gold was trading lower at USD 1,394.39 an ounce, while silver was down at USD 15.08 per ounce in New York.
"Spot gold ticked lower, held below USD 1,400 an ounce, due to a strong dollar which rallied to a three-week high. Reduced expectations of an imminent US interest rate cut supported the dollar," Hareesh V, Head Commodity Research, Geojit Financial Services said.
"Weak demand expectation from the world's second top consumer, India, due to a hike in duty also weighed down the sentiments. However, feeble global equities restricted major downside in the counter," he said.
Last week, in the Union Budget for 2019-20, the government proposed to increase customs duty on gold and other precious metals to 12.5 per cent from current 10 per cent.
Expectations that the US Federal Reserve will soon cut interest rates was one of the reasons behind gold's recent spike to a six-year highs. However, strong gains in US employment data have cast doubt on Fed's rate cut expectation, Hareesh said.
According to the All India Sarafa Association, gold of 99.9 per cent and 99.5 per cent purity plummeted Rs 600 each to Rs 34,870 per 10 gram and Rs 34,700 per 10 gram, respectively, in the national capital.Sovereign gold, however, held steady at Rs 27,300 per eight gram.
Meanwhile, silver ready declined by Rs 48 to Rs 38,900 per kg and weekly-based delivery slumped Rs 93 to Rs 38,000 per kg due to reduced offtake by industrial units. Prices of silver coins held flat at Rs 81,000 for buying and Rs 82,000 for selling of 100 pieces.
Also Watch
-
IPL 2019: KXIP Vs KKR, Can Russell And Narine Push KKR To Semifinals?
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Titan Company
|1,098.95
|-12.26
|Bajaj Finance
|3,603.10
|5.56
|Yes Bank
|91.35
|-1.93
|Reliance
|1,280.10
|2.24
|Bajaj Finserv
|7,855.40
|3.46
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|TCS
|2,131.45
|-2.05
|Bajaj Finance
|3,603.35
|5.52
|Titan Company
|1,099.10
|-12.26
|Yes Bank
|91.35
|-1.88
|Reliance
|1,279.45
|2.20
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bajaj Finance
|3,603.10
|5.56
|Sun Pharma
|386.40
|5.34
|IOC
|151.40
|5.10
|Bajaj Finserv
|7,855.40
|3.46
|Hero Motocorp
|2,444.10
|2.69
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bajaj Finance
|3,603.35
|5.52
|Sun Pharma
|386.50
|5.28
|Hero Motocorp
|2,455.00
|3.14
|Larsen
|1,526.60
|2.44
|Reliance
|1,279.45
|2.20
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Titan Company
|1,098.95
|-12.26
|UPL
|640.05
|-3.33
|GAIL
|147.10
|-2.62
|TCS
|2,133.35
|-1.93
|Yes Bank
|91.35
|-1.93
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|TCS
|2,131.45
|-2.05
|Yes Bank
|91.35
|-1.88
|HCL Tech
|1,021.40
|-1.65
|ITC
|273.05
|-1.53
|Asian Paints
|1,320.45
|-1.44
Live TV
Recommended For You
- India vs New Zealand Semi-final: Chahal Replaces Kuldeep, Ferguson Returns from Injury
- Arjun Kapoor's Hilarious Birthday Wish for 'Industry's Original Chocolate Boy' Ranveer Singh
- Deepika Padukone Shares Ranveer Singh's Rainbow Birthday Cake, Fans Applaud for Supporting Pride Month
- Hrithik Roshan on Sister Sunaina's Allegations: Religion is Not Even a Thing in My Family
- Spotify Lite is Now Available in India: A Slimmer And Lighter Music Streaming App For Android
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s