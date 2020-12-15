Gold Price at Rs 48,160 for 10 grams; Check Rates in Your City

The price of gold has consecutively increased by Rs 10 for the second day today. On December 15, the price of both 22-carat and 24-carat gold has increased by Rs 10. If you want to invest in gold, you can purchase 10 grams of 22-carat gold at Rs 48,160 today. For buying the same quantity of 24-carat gold, you will be spending Rs 49,160 on December 15.

The prices have been collected by Good Returns. These prices have been sourced from prominent jewellers of India.

In Tamil Nadu’s Chennai, the price of 22-carat gold is lower than the national average. After increasing by Rs 10, the price stands at Rs 46,120 for 10 grams of 22-carat gold. If you want to invest in 10 grams of 24-carat gold in Chennai, you will have to spend Rs 50,320 after the price has increased by Rs 10 in the city.

The case is the same with India’s capital Delhi when it comes to the increase in the price of gold. With a gain of Rs 10 per 10 grams, 22-carat gold in Delhi can be bought at Rs 47,960. The same quantity of 24-carat gold is available at Rs 52,320. The price of 22-carat gold stands at Rs 48,850 per 10 grams in the city of joy, Kolkata. For buying 10 grams of 24-carat gold in the city, one needs to spend Rs 51,550.

The gold price per ounce has increased by USD 6.60 and stands at USD 1833.80. In the international market, the performance of gold has decreased by 2.20 in the last 30 days. This translates to a decline of USD 55.60.

The price of silver in India has changed negligibly with an increase of Rs 0.10 for 10 grams of the metal. Silver is priced at Rs 632.10 for 10 grams. One kilogram of the metal can be purchased at Rs 63,210 in Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata while in Chennai it can be bought at Rs 66,710.