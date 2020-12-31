Gold Price Declines Rs 290 to Rs 49,930; Silver Rises Rs 200 to Rs 68,400

The price of 24-carat gold today decreased by Rs 290, from Rs 50,220 per 10 gram to Rs 49,930 per 10 gram. On the other hand, the cost of 22-carat gold has changed from Rs 49,220 per 10 gram to Rs 48,930 per 10 gram, according to Good Returns.

In Delhi and Chennai, 22-carat gold is priced at Rs 48,850 and Rs 47,120, while 24-carat gold is coming at a price of Rs 53,300 and Rs 51,420. In Mumbai, 22-carat and 24-carat gold can be purchased at Rs 48,930 and Rs 49,930 per 10 gram.

In Kolkata, the prices of 22-carat and 24-carat gold stand at Rs 49,560 and Rs 52,160. In Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Kerala, 22-carat and 24-carat gold are available at Rs 46,700 and Rs 50,950 for 10 gram quantity.

In Pune and Ahmedabad, 22-carat gold can be bought at Rs 48,930 and Rs 49,420, while 24-carat gold is priced at Rs 49,930 and Rs 51,420. In Lucknow, the prices of 22-carat and 24-carat gold stand at Rs 48,850 and Rs 53,300.

According to HDFC Securities, gold prices stood at Rs 49,484 per 10 gram in the national capital on Wednesday, witnessing a decline of Rs 16. In the previous trade, gold had closed at Rs 49,500. In the global market, the yellow metal traded at $1,879 per ounce.

The gold price has been on a decline for two days, amid a stronger rupee, which rose nine paise to 73.33 against the US dollar in opening trade on Wednesday.

In the international market, the precious metal saw a decrease in price amid decline in value of dollar. The US currency went down to its lowest in more than two years.

Meanwhile, the price of silver moved up by Rs 200, from Rs 68,200 per kilogram to Rs 68,400 per kilogram. In Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata, the price of one kilogram of silver is standing at Rs 68,400. On the other hand, silver can be purchased at Rs 72,200 in Chennai.