Gold Price Drops While Silver Gains; Check Prices in Tier-1 Cities

The price of gold has decreased by Rs 170 per 10 grams for both the qualities. 10 grams of 22-carat gold can be purchased at Rs 49,680 while the same quantity of 24-carat gold can be bought at Rs 50,860 in India.

Gold prices vary in different cities. As per Good Returns, the prices are collected from the reputed jewellers of the city.

In Chennai, the dip has been of Rs 320 per 10 grams for 22-carat gold and of Rs 340 for 10 grams of 24-carat gold. While 10 grams of 22-carat gold could be purchased at Rs 47,410, the same quantity of the higher quality of the yellow metal can be bought at Rs 51,720 in the city of Chennai.

In Mumbai, gold prices are the same as the national average. 22-carat gold stands at Rs 49,680 per 10 grams and 24-carat gold is at Rs 50,680 per 10 grams.

The price of gold has further decreased in India’s national capital Delhi. Dropping by Rs 400, the price of 22-carat gold for 10 grams is at Rs 49,100. For 24-carat gold, it dropped by Rs 440 per 10 grams and today’s price in Delhi is Rs 52,560.

Gold can be purchased at a lesser price in Kolkata as compared to Delhi. The price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold has dropped by Rs 100 and it now costs Rs 49,000. Same quantity of 24-carat gold can be bought at Rs 52,600 after its price dropped by Rs 110.

Internationally, the gold spot price stands at USD 1875.40 per ounce as it gained USD 7.70 today.

The performance of gold in the last 30 days continues to decline. The decline is of 1.15 percent which translates to USD 21.90.

Silver shows a slight gain of Rs 10 per kilogram. The cost of silver was Rs 62,400 yesterday while today it can be purchased at Rs 62,410. Silver price is the same for all the tier-1 cities of the country.