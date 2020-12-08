Gold Price Falls Rs 20 to Reach Rs 49,320 Mark; Silver Costs Rs 63,000

The price of 24-carat gold today moved down by Rs 20, from Rs 49,340 per 10 gram to Rs 49,320 per 10 gram. On the other hand, the cost of 22-carat gold stands at Rs 48,320 per 10 gram, according to Good Returns. On Monday, 22-carat gold could be bought at Rs 48,340 per 10 gram.

In Delhi and Mumbai, 22-carat gold is coming at a price of Rs 48,050 per 10 gram and Rs 48,320 per 10 gram, while 24-carat gold can be purchased at Rs 52,420 per 10 gram and Rs 49,320 per 10 gram. In Chennai, 22-carat and 24-carat gold cost Rs 46,360 per 10 gram and Rs 50,790 per 10 gram.

In Kolkata and Bengaluru, 22-carat gold is standing at Rs 47,550 per 10 gram and Rs 45,900 per 10 gram, while the price of 24-carat gold is Rs 50,650 per 10 gram and Rs 50,070 per 10 gram. The prices of 22-carat and 24-carat gold in Hyderabad are the same as that in Bengaluru.

In Kerala, 22-carat and 24-carat gold cost Rs 45,920 per 10 gram and Rs 50,090 per 10 gram. In Pune and Ahmedabad, 22-carat gold can be bought at Rs 48,320 per 10 gram and Rs 48,700 per 10 gram, while 24-carat gold is coming at a cost of Rs 49,320 per 10 gram and Rs 50,700 per 10 gram.

According to HDFC Securities, the price of gold on Monday declined Rs 104 to Rs 48,703 per 10 gram in the national capital. In the global markets, the cost of gold stood at $1,836 per ounce.

December gold futures on MCX went up 1.54 per cent to Rs 49,930 per 10 gm. The price of spot gold decreased 0.3 per cent to reach $1,832.30 per ounce.

Meanwhile, the price of one kilogram of Silver on Tuesday fell by Rs 900, from Rs 63,900 to Rs 63,000. On MCX, December silver futures were at Rs 65,380 per kilogram.