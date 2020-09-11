Gold Price Falls Slightly for 2nd Consecutive Day: City-wise Rates

There is some good news for those planning to by some gold in these times. As of September 11, the price of the precious metal has dropped by Rs 1 per gram; for the second consecutive day. This stands valid for both purity levels, including 22 karat and 24 karat. The yellow metal is currently priced at Rs 5049 for 1gm of 24 karat and for 1gm of 22 karat, today’s price is Rs 4949.

The price of gold in different cities has a little variation. If you are purchasing 10 grams of 24 karat gold in Mumbai, it will cost you Rs 50,490 today. On the other hand, in Chennai the yellow metal is priced at Rs 53,720 for 10gms. People in Delhi can purchase 10 gms gold for Rs 54,820. Those living in Bangalore and Kolkata can get the precious metal for Rs 53,070 and Rs 53,200, respectively.

Meanwhile, here is the price rate for buying 10 gram for 22 karat gold in metro cities:

Delhi – Rs 50,250

Mumbai – Rs 49,490

Chennai – Rs 49,250

Kolkata - Rs 50,500

Bangalore - Rs 48, 650

In terms of recent gold prices, the cost has been majorly fluctuating. One of the major reasons for this is the impact of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. For the unversed, the price of the precious metal dropped by a whopping Rs 1210 earlier this month.

As per news agency Reuters, the price of gold has declined globally as well. Spot gold price dropped by 0.3% at $1,947.41 per ounce. This comes after gold hit its best level since September 2, which was at $1,965.94 on Thursday. Gold has gained 0.8% so far this week.

The decline in Asian markets was also expected today because of the response to declines in technology stocks that began in the previous week.

Meanwhile, silver has fallen by 0.3% and is currently available at a price of $26.84 per ounce, platinum eased 0.1% and is currently available for $925.59 per ounce.