​Gold Price for February 3: Rates in Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai and Mumbai Declines

The prices of gold and silver witnessed a marginal decline on Wednesday, February 3. The cost of one gram of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 4,758 after declining by Re 1. Similarly, the price of 10 grams of 22-carat-gold reduced by Rs 10 to stand at Rs 47,580. The rate of 24-carat gold also decreased following the same trend. For 10 grams, the price is Rs 48,580 up by Rs 10, according to Good Returns. For purchasing 24-carat gold, you will have to pay Rs 1,000 more as compared to the rate of the 22-carat metal.

The cost of the metal also varies in almost every city in the country. Here are the details:

Delhi: In the national capital, the price of 22-carat gold at Rs 47,290 per 10 grams. Whereas, for buying 10 grams of 24-carat gold, you will need Rs 51,590.

Chennai: For 22-carat gold, you will have to pay Rs 45,640 per 10 grams, while for 24-carat gold Rs 49,790.

Kolkata: The cost of 22-carat gold is Rs 48,070 in Kolkata, West Bengal while for 24-carat gold, the rate is Rs 50,770.

Mumbai: The price of 22-carat gold in Mumbai is Rs 47,580, while you will have to pay Rs 48,580 for 24-carat gold.

International Price of Gold

In the international market, the rate of gold increased by 0.19 percent to USD 1,840.70 per ounce on Wednesday. However, in the last 30 days, the performance of gold has decreased by 3.02 percent which is equivalent to USD 57.30.

Silver prices

You will have to spend an amount of Rs 675 per 10 grams on buying silver ornaments or jewellery on Wednesday as the prices have declined by Rs 35.

Silver rates in Metro Cities

Talking about the prices of the metal in the metro cities, you will have to pay the same amount for buying one kilogram of the silver in Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata i.e. Rs 67,500. However, in Chennai and Hyderabad, for one kilogram of the metal, you need Rs 75,300.