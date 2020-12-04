Gold Price Goes up by Rs 510, Reaches Rs 49,140; Silver Costs Rs 62,400

Gold prices today increased by Rs 510. The price of 24-carat gold changed from Rs 48,630 per 10 gram to Rs 49,140 per 10 gram. On the other hand, the price of 22-carat gold has risen from Rs 47,630 per 10 gram to Rs 48,140 per 10 gram, according to Good Returns.

In Delhi, 22-carat and 24-carat gold are coming at a price of Rs 48,050 per 10 gram and Rs 52,410 per 10 gram. In Chennai and Mumbai, the prices of 22-carat gold are standing at Rs 46,560 per 10 gram and Rs 48,140 per 10 gram, while 24-carat gold costs Rs 50,780 per 10 gram and Rs 49,140 per 10 gram.

The price of 22-carat and 24-carat gold in Kolkata is Rs 47,510 per 10 gram and Rs 50,610 per 10 gram. In Bengaluru and Hyderabad, 22-carat gold can be purchased at Rs 45,900 per 10 gram, while 24-carat gold is coming at a price of Rs 50,070 per 10 gram. The prices of 22-carat and 24-carat gold in Kerala are standing at Rs 45,900 per 10 gram and Rs 50,070 per 10 gram.

In Pune and Ahmedabad, 22-carat gold is priced at Rs 48,140 per 10 gram and Rs 48,050 per 10 gram, while 24-carat gold costs Rs 49,140 per 10 gram and Rs 50,080 per 10 gram. The prices of 22-carat and 24-carat gold in Lucknow are Rs 48,050 per 10 gram and Rs 52,410 per 10 gram.

December gold futures today on MCX went up 0.93 per cent to Rs 49,093 per 10 gm. On Wednesday, the precious metal closed at Rs 48,406 per 10 gram. In the global market, the gold price has increased as the dollar fell to a two and a half year low, reported Business Standard.

Meanwhile, the price of one kilogram of silver on Thursday moved up by Rs 700, from Rs 61,700 to Rs 62,400. On MCX, silver December futures stood at Rs 61,903 per kilogram.