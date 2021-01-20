​Gold Price in India Today: Check Rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai

The gold and silver prices witnessed a marginal hike on Wednesday, January 20. As per the prices collected from Good Returns, the cost of one gram of 22-carat gold has increased by Re 1 and is currently at Rs 4,801. The price of 10 grams of 22-carat-gold stands at Rs 48,010 after a hike of Rs 10.

Prices of 24-carat gold have been increased as well. For 10 grams, the price is Rs 49,010 after a rise of Rs 10. There is a difference of Rs 1,000 in the price of 22- carat gold of 10 grams from that of 24-carat of 10 gramsin the national average.

The prices of gold depending on the carats also vary in different cities of India on a daily basis following the national trend.

Delhi: In the national capital, the price of 22-carat gold is Rs 47,810 per 10 grams. Whereas for buying 10 grams of 24-carat gold you will have to pay Rs 52,160.

Chennai: For 22-carat gold, you will have to pay Rs 46,330 per 10 grams, while for 24-carat gold, one has to take out Rs 50,520. The prices in the city are less costly as compared to the prices in Delhi.

Kolkata: The price of 22- carat gold in Kolkata is costlier than the prices of the metal in Delhi and Chennai. The price of 22-carat gold is Rs 48,330 while for 24-carat gold, the price is Rs 51,130.

Mumbai: The price of gold in the Bollywood city is similar to the national average at Rs 49,010 for 10 grams of 24-carat gold and Rs 48,010 for same quantity of 22-carat gold.

International Price of Gold:The price of gold in the international market increased by 0.51 percent to USD 1,849.00 per ounce on Wednesday. However, in the last 30 days, the performance of gold has decreased by 1.70 percent which is equivalent to USD 32.00.

Silver prices:If you are planning to buy any silver jewellery, then you will have to pay Rs 665 per 10 grams as there has been a hike of Rs 7 in its prices.

Silver prices in Metro Cities:In Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata, the price of one kilogram of the metal remained the same at Rs 66,500. However, in Chennai and Hyderabad, the price of one kilogram of the metal is a bit costly at Rs 70,700.