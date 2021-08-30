Gold Price in India Today Sees Huge Drop; Rs 8,800 Down from All-time High. Buy or Sell?

Gold price in India saw a huge drop on Monday. The yellow metal remained under pressure since last week. The price fall on Monday after US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell indicated that the US central bank plans to cut its asset purchases later this year. On the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX), October gold contracts slumped 0.20 per cent to Rs 47,441 for 10 grams at 0930 hours on August 30. Silver price remained flat on Monday. The precious metal price rose 0.02 per cent to Rs 64,050 on August 30.

In the international market, gold prices rose to a near four-week high on Monday after US Federal Reserve.

“On the domestic front, MCX October has settled above a pivotal level at Rs 47,500 which could push prices towards the resistance at Rs 47,800 and Rs 48,000 and a break above both resistances will push prices to Rs 48,300 levels. On the other hand, a break below Rs 47,500 prices could move back to the supports at Rs 47,250, Rs 47,000 and Rs 46,750," said Sriram Iyer, senior research analyst at Reliance Securities.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here