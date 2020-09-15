Gold Price in Your City: Know the Rates Here

The price of gold has been rising for the last few days, starting with the end of the last week. The gold prices increased minimally on Tuesday too compared to their rates on Monday. This makes it the fourth day in a row that saw a spike in price.

As per a report published in Good Returns, the price of 22 karat gold per gram has gone up by Re 1. For 24 karat of gold also, the rates have gone by Re 1.

The price of one gram of 22 karat gold on Monday was Rs 4990 while on Tuesday it was Rs 4991.

Similar was the case for 24 karat gold. The price of one gram of the yellow metal today is Rs 5091 while onthat Monday it was selling at Rs 5090.

In case of gold, different cities too have different price. The price of 10 grams of gold of 22 karat purity in Delhi is Rs 50,010, while the exact same quantity and purity of the metal is available for a price of Rs 48510 in Bengaluru. Gold of 22 karat can be purchased for Rs 49,080 in Chennai, Rs 49,910 in Mumbai and Rs 50,430 in Kolkata.

On the other hand, the price of 10 grams of gold in 24 karat purity can be bought for Rs 53,540 in Chennai, Rs 50,910 in Mumbai, Rs 54,550 in Delhi, Rs 53,130 in Kolkata and Rs 52,910 in Bengaluru.

Prices of gold also saw and increase on a global level. As per news agency, Reuters, this is due to the the upcoming meeting of the US Federal Reserve’s monetary policy committee and value of the dollar.

The rates of spot gold were up by 0.3% making it available for $1,962.78 per ounce. This was an increase of 0.8% compared to the previous session, the Reuters report added.