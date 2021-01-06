Gold Price Increase by Rs 110 for 10 Grams, Slight Change in Silver

A massive jump in the price of gold has been observed today. The price of 22-carat gold has increased by Rs 110 per gram and stands at Rs 5,032.

In order to purchase 10 grams of 22-carat gold in India, one has to spend Rs 50,320. The case is the same for 24-carat gold, which has also increased by Rs 1,100 in price and can be purchased at Rs 51,320 per 10 grams. These prices have been collected from Indian jewellers, according to Good Returns.

Following the national trend, the price of gold in Delhi has increased by Rs 1,080 for 10 grams of 22-carat gold and Rs 1,180 for the same quantity of 24-carat gold. The gold rate in Delhi is Rs 50,150 for 10 grams of 22-carat gold and Rs 54,700 for 10 grams of 24-carat gold.

In Tamil Nadu’s capital Chennai, the price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold stands at Rs 48,560 after an increase of Rs 410 in its price. The higher quality of the metal can be bought for Rs 52,950 per 10 grams after an increase of Rs 420. The price rise in Kolkata is similar to Chennai today. There has been an increase of Rs 410 in the price of 10 grams of both the qualities of gold. Ten grams of 22-carat gold can be purchased for Rs 50,560 and 24-carat gold is priced at Rs 53,260.

In the international market, the price of gold per ounce has decreased by USD 8.30 and stands at USD 1942.20. The historical performance of gold in the last 30 days has improved by 5.74 percent.

A slight change of Re 1 in the price of 10 grams of silver has decreased the price of the metal to Rs 702. In all major cities like Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata, silver is available for Rs 70,200 per kilogram. However, in Chennai, the price of silver for the same quantity is Rs 74,500.