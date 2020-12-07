Gold Price Increases by Rs 10, Reaches Rs 49,340; Silver Stands at 63,900

The price of 24-carat gold on Monday changed from Rs 49,330 per 10 gram to Rs 49,340 per 10 gram, witnessing an increase of Rs 10. On the other hand, the price of 22-carat gold has risen from Rs 48,330 per 10 gram to Rs 48,340 per 10 gram, according to Good Returns.

In Delhi, the prices of 22-carat and 24-carat gold are standing at Rs 48,060 per 10 gram and Rs 52,650 per 10 gram. In Chennai and Mumbai, 22-carat gold is priced at Rs 46,530 per 10 gram and Rs 48,340 per 10 gram, while 24-carat gold can be purchased at Rs 50,760 per 10 gram and Rs 49,340 per 10 gram, respectively.

In Kolkata, the prices of 22-carat and 24-carat gold are priced at Rs 47,540 per 10 gram and Rs 50,640 per 10 gram. In Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Kerala, 22-carat gold can be bought at Rs 45,910 per 10 gram, while 24-carat gold is coming at a price of Rs 50,080 per 10 gram.

In Pune and Ahmedabad, 22-carat gold is standing at Rs 48,340 per 10 gram and Rs 48,690 per 10 gram, while 24-carat costs Rs 49,340 per 10 gram and Rs 50,690 per 10 gram. In Lucknow, the prices of 22-carat and 24-carat are Rs 48,060 per 10 gram and Rs 52,650 per 10 gram.

On MCX, December gold futures dropped 0.19 per cent to Rs 49,209 per 10 gm. Local gold futures stood at Rs 49,400 per 10 grams on Friday. Earlier last week, the price of local gold futures was at Rs 47,550 per 10 gram, lowest level since June 19, according to Business Standard. The demand for gold last week witnessed a slight decrease owing to price rise.

Meanwhile, the cost of one kilogram of silver has decreased by Rs 110, from Rs 64,010 to Rs 63,900. On MCX, December silver futures were at Rs 63,848 per kilogram.