Gold Price Increases by Rs 10 to Reach Rs 49,410, Silver Stands at Rs 59,700

Gold price on Friday moved up by Rs 10, reaching Rs 49,410 per 10 gram. On Thursday, 24-carat gold stood at Rs 49,400 per 10 gram. The price of 22-carat gold today costs Rs 48,410 per 10 gram, while a day ago, it was priced Rs 48,400 per 10 gram, according to Good Returns.

In Delhi and Mumbai, 22-carat gold is priced at Rs 48,360 and Rs 48,410. On the other hand, 24-carat gold in these two cities costs Rs 52,750 (Delhi) and Rs 49,410 (Mumbai).

In Chennai, 24-carat and 22-carat gold comes at a price of Rs 51,880 and Rs 47,560. The price of 22-carat and 24-carat of yellow metal in Kolkata is Rs 48,950 and Rs 51,650.

In Bengaluru, 22-carat gold today can be purchased at Rs 46,490, while 24-carat of yellow metal is priced at Rs 51,230. The price of 22-carat and 24-carat gold in Hyderabad is Rs 47,560 and Rs 51,880.

The cost of 22-carat gold in Ahmedabad and Lucknow is Rs 48,410 and Rs 48,360, while that of 24-carat is Rs 51,860 and Rs 52,750.

On Thursday, gold settled at Rs 49,638 per 10gm on the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX), plunging by Rs 613, reported livemint. October gold futures also fell 0.45 per cent to Rs 49,293 per 10 gram. According to the news website, the yellow metal has plunged around Rs 2,500 per 10 gram in the last four days.

Gold prices have fallen globally because of the strong US dollar, which has got stronger this week. The price of yellow metal touched Rs 56,200 last month and since then, it has dwindled by around Rs 6,000.

However, the price of gold is expected to go up in India in light of the upcoming festival season. India comes at the second spot in terms of gold consumption, while China stands at the top position.

Silver price also went up today by Rs 2,700, from Rs 57,000 per Kg on Thursday to Rs 59,700 per Kg on Friday.