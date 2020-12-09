Gold Price Increases by Rs 30 on December 9, Silver at Rs 65,500

The price of 24-carat gold today increased by Rs 30, from Rs 49,320 per 10 gram to Rs 49,350 per 10 gram. On the other hand, the rate of 22-carat gold has changed from Rs 48,320 per 10 gram to Rs 48,350 per 10 gram, according to Good Returns.

In Delhi and Mumbai, 22-carat gold is coming at a price of Rs 48,750 per 10 gram and Rs 48,350 per 10 gram, while 24-carat gold prices stand at Rs 53,180 per 10 gram and Rs 49,350 per 10 gram. In Chennai, 22-carat and 24-carat gold can be purchased at Rs 47,080 and 51,360 per 10 gram, respectively.

In Kolkata and Bengaluru, 22-carat gold costs Rs 47,560 per 10 gram and Rs 46,600 per 10 gram, while 24-carat gold is available at a price of Rs 50,660 per 10 gram and Rs 50,830 per 10 gram. In Hyderabad and Kerala, 22-carat and 24-carat gold is coming at a price of Rs 46,600 per 10 gram and Rs 50,830 per 10 gram.

In Pune and Ahmedabad, 22-carat gold is standing at Rs 48,350 per 10 gram and Rs 48,710 per 10 gram, while 24-carat gold can be bought at Rs 49,350 per 10 gram and Rs 50,710 per 10 gram. In Lucknow, 22-carat and 24-carat gold are priced at Rs 48,750 per 10 gram and Rs 53,180 per 10 gram.

According to HDFC Securities, gold price on Tuesday moved up Rs 816 to Rs 49,430 per 10 gram in the national capital. Spot gold prices for 24-carat in Delhi also rallied Rs 816. In the global market, gold stood at $1,864 per ounce yesterday.

On the MCX, December gold futures increased 0.23 per cent to Rs 50,063 per 10 gm.

Meanwhile, the price of one kilogram of silver on Wednesday changed from Rs 63,000 to Rs 65,500, witnessing an increase of Rs 2,500. On the MCX, December silver futures were at Rs 65,105 per kilogram. In the international market, silver on Tuesday was trading flat at $24.52 per ounce.