Gold Price Increases, Silver Remains Unchanged; Check Rates in Tier-Cities

An increase of Rs 10 per 10 grams has happened in the prices of gold in India. The price of both the qualities of gold — 22-carat and 24-carat — has increased.

The prices collected by Good Returns from jewellers in India indicate that for 10 grams of 22-carat gold, one has to pay Rs 49,860 today while for the same quantity of 24-carat gold, the price is Rs 50,860.

Like the national trend, the price of gold increased in Delhi as well. Purchasing 10 grams of 22-carat gold costs Rs 49,360 here. For 10 grams of 24-carat gold, the price is Rs 53,840. The price of gold in the city has increased after it dipped for three consecutive days.

In Kolkata as well, the price of gold increased by Rs 10 per 10 grams. The price required to purchase 10 grams of 22-carat gold in the city is Rs 50,040. For the same quantity of 24-carat gold, the price required is Rs 52,440 in the city.

Unlike the two major cities, in Chennai, the price of gold decreased by Rs 370 for 10 grams of both the qualities of gold. If you are purchasing 10 grams of 22-carat gold, it can be bought at Rs 47,470 in Chennai while 10 grams of the higher quality, that is 24-carat gold is going to cost Rs 51,850 in the capital of Tamil Nadu.

Internationally, the gold spot price decreased by USD 2.20 (-0.12 percent) which means that the current gold price per ounce is USD 1,863.80. There is a decline of 2.21 percent in the performance of gold which translates to USD 42.10.

Silver price remained unchanged and stands at Rs 616 per 10 grams of the metal. In Mumbai, Kolkata and Delhi, the metal can be bought at Rs 61,600 per kilogram on November 20, however, in Chennai and Bhubaneswar, the metal can be purchased at Rs 66,000 per kilogram.