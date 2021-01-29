Gold Price January 29: Rate drops in Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai

The price of both 10 grams of 22-carat gold and 24-carat gold decreased for the second day in a row. One gram of 22-carat gold can be bought for Rs 4,780 after a decrease of Rs 20 in its price. There is a decrease of Rs 200 in the price of 10 grams of both the qualities of gold. As a result, 10 grams of 22-carat gold can be purchased at Rs 47,800 while the same quantity of 24-carat gold costs Rs 48,800.

The price of 22-carat gold in Mumbai is Rs 47,800 for 10 grams and for 24-carat gold, it is Rs 48,800, according to Good Returns.

Following the national trend, the price of gold in Delhi has decreased by Rs 100 per 10 grams for 22-carat gold and Rs 110 for 24-carat gold. Ten grams of 22-carat gold can be purchased for Rs 47,800 while 24-carat gold can be bought for Rs 52,140 per 10 grams.

In West Bengal’s Kolkata, there is a slight change in the rate of gold. The price has decreased by Rs 10 for 10 grams of 22-carat gold and stands at Rs 48,480. For 24-carat gold, the price of gold is Rs 51,020 for 10 grams after a decrease of Rs 170 on January 29.

The price of gold in Chennai has increased by Rs 50 for both qualities. If an investor is planning to buy 10 grams of 22-carat gold then they would have to spend Rs 46,220 for the same while 24-carat gold can be bought for Rs 50,620 per 10 grams.

In the international market, the gold spot price per ounce is USD 1,843.40 after a decrease of USD 0.20. The performance of gold in the last 30 days has also decreased by USD 35.60 and the percentage decrease is 1.90 percent.

Silver price has increased by Rs 18 per 10 grams of the metal and it now costs Rs 678. One kilogram of silver can be purchased for Rs 67,800 in cities like Mumbai, Delhi and Kolkata. The price of silver in Chennai is Rs 71,000 for one kilogram.