Gold Price Jumps Again by Re 1 Per Gram, Silver Unchanged; Check Rates in Your City

India is currently is in festive mode and the same is reflected through the market, as the price of different commodities is rising with time. The gold price has yet again jumped by Re 1 per gram for the national trends, rising from Rs 4989 per gram, yesterday, for 22-carat gold to Rs 4990. The price of 24-carat gold had a similar increase, increasing from Rs 5089 per gram to Rs 5090 today.

The prices are taken from the reputed jewelers of the country, representing the national trend, as per Goodreturns.in. However, the price of both the qualities of gold in different cities may or may not increase/decrease as per the national trend, based on the demand in each market.

The price of 10 gram of 22-carat gold has reached Rs 49,990 today, whereas the same quantity for 24-carat gold is priced at Rs 50,990 today in Indian markets. However, in national capital, Delhi, the price for 22-carat gold is a little lower from average, costing Rs 49,160 per 10 grams, whereas 24-carat gold is looming high at Rs 53,620 per 10 grams.

The prices for 10 grams of 22-carat gold is higher than the national average in Kolkata and Ahmedabad, costing Rs 50,070 and Rs 50,280, respectively on November 23. For Chennai, the price of 22-carat gold for 10grams is Rs 47,610, while it is the lowest in Kerala, Mangalore, Bhubaneshwar, Mysore, Vishakhapatnam, all priced at Rs 47,110.

Heading to the category of 24-carat gold for 10 grams, the prices are the highest in Delhi and lowest in the cities of Maharashtra, including Mumbai, Nashik and Pune at Rs 50,990. Buying 10 grams of 24-carat gold in Chennai will cost you Rs 51,990, while the same quantity and quality will cost you Rs 52,470 in Kolkata. While Ahmedabad and Vadodara will sell you 10 grams for 24-carat gold for Rs 51,310, Jaipur will cost you the same price as in Delhi at Rs 53, 620.

In the international market, the price of gold per ounce has increased by 0.12%, costing $1,872 as the market closes on November 22.

Meanwhile, price of silver remains unchanged for national trends, at Rs 62,300 per 1kg today.