Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
1-min read

Gold Price Nears Rs 40,000; Silver Soars Rs 2,110

Traders and analysts said higher uptake by local jewellers ahead of festive season and investors preferring the yellow metal as a safe-haven asset helped the yellow metal touch its new all time high level.

PTI

Updated:August 28, 2019, 6:12 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Gold Price Nears Rs 40,000; Silver Soars Rs 2,110
Representative image.
Loading...

New Delhi: Resuming its record-setting streak, gold price jumped Rs 300 on Wednesday to a fresh all-time high of Rs 39,970 per 10 gm here, according to the All India Sarafa Association, on higher demand from local jewellers and the yellow metal's appeal as safe-haven amid global economic concerns.

Silver skyrocketed Rs 2,110 to Rs 48,850 per kg, helped by positive trend overseas and strong demand from industrial units and coin makers. In the US market, the white metal was trading 0.61 per cent up at USD 18.38 an ounce. Globally, the yellow metal was almost flat at USD 1,543 an ounce in New York.

Traders and analysts said higher uptake by local jewellers ahead of festive season and investors preferring the yellow metal as a safe-haven asset helped the yellow metal touch its new all time high level.

"Spot gold held steady near a six-year high in the international market supported by increased safe haven demand," said Hareesh V, head (commodity research), Geojit Financial Services.

He added that recession fears accompanied by weak global growth outlook and trade talk uncertainties between the US and China have been boosting the yellow metal's safe haven demand. Moreover, a weaker rupee vis-a-vis dollar is also supporting the rally, he said.

Hopes of further interest rate cut by the US Federal Reserve amid disappointing economic releases also prompted investors to focus on safer assets like gold, Hareesh added.

In the US, the yield curve inversion on Tuesday deepened to levels not seen since 2007, rekindling fears of a looming recession and making the yellow metal attractive as a safe-haven asset. In the national capital, gold of 99.9 per cent and 99.5 per cent purity jumped Rs 300 each at Rs 39,970 and Rs 39,800 per 10 gram, respectively. Sovereign gold soared Rs 300 to Rs 29,800 per eight grams.

Silver ready skyrocketed Rs 2,110 to Rs 48,850 per kg, while weekly-based delivery jumped 1,289 to to Rs 46,416 per kg. Silver coins were in good demand and traded higher by Rs 2,000 at Rs 98,000 for buying and Rs 99,000 for selling of 100 coins.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

37,451.84 -189.43 ( -0.50%)

NIFTY 50

11,046.10 -59.25 ( -0.53%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 59.50 -7.75
IndusInd Bank 1,365.85 -1.46
RBL Bank 313.85 -12.03
Indiabulls Hsg 457.25 -3.02
Tata Motors 116.35 -3.32
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 59.50 -7.47
HUL 1,827.75 -1.82
RBL Bank 313.65 -12.09
Indiabulls Hsg 457.05 -3.07
Tata Motors 116.35 -3.28
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
HCL Tech 1,123.95 2.82
BPCL 350.55 2.41
Infosys 802.50 2.27
Tech Mahindra 690.20 2.05
Eicher Motors 16,297.45 1.89
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
HCL Tech 1,121.80 2.61
Infosys 802.10 2.18
HDFC 2,187.40 0.51
Asian Paints 1,603.25 0.13
TCS 2,241.10 0.18
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 59.50 -7.75
Vedanta 132.35 -4.16
Tata Steel 336.95 -3.98
JSW Steel 205.75 -3.58
Coal India 185.05 -3.54
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 59.50 -7.47
Vedanta 132.20 -4.06
Tata Steel 336.85 -4.02
ONGC 121.15 -3.62
Coal India 185.20 -3.47
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram