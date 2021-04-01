Gold Price on April 1: Rates Fall by Rs 25 Per Gram, Silver Declines As Well

A fall of Rs 25 was observed in the rates of per gram 22-carat gold which stood at Rs 4,337 on Thursday, April 1, compared to Rs 4,362 from the previous day. According to Good Returns, the price of 10 grams of 22-carat-gold declined by Rs 250 to stand at Rs 43,370 from the earlier rate of Rs 43,620. Similar to the rates of 22-carat yellow metal, a fall of Rs 250 was witnessed in the prices of 10 grams of 24-carat gold which stood at Rs 44,370 compared to the previous day rate of Rs 44,620. Silver prices too declined marginally by Rs 0.70 per gram on Thursday.

The cost of the yellow metal varies in different cities of the country depending upon the national trend. Check the rates here:

Delhi: In the national capital, the cost of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 43,250 for 10 grams. While for 24-carat gold the buyer will have to pay around Rs 4,000 more that is Rs 47,180.

Chennai: Rs 41,740 per 10 grams is the rate for 22-carat gold in Chennai while for 24-carat gold of the same quantity the price is Rs 45,540.

Kolkata: Rs 43,680 is the rate for 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Kolkata while for 24-carat the price is Rs 46,400 per 10 grams.

Mumbai: For 10 grams of 22-carat yellow metal in Mumbai the price is Rs 43,370, while for 10 grams of 24-carat gold the purchaser will have to pay Rs 1000 more that is Rs 44,370.

In the international market, gold prices witnessed an increase of 0.28 percent to stand at USD 1,713.50 per ounce on Thursday. However, in the last 30 days, the performance of the yellow metal has declined by 0.66 percent which is equivalent to USD 11.30.

On Thursday, silver rates too went through a nominal fall as for 10 grams of the metal the rate decreased by Rs 7 to Rs 632 from Rs 639 on the previous day.

The buyers will have to pay different amounts to buy silver in different cities of the country as the rates keep on changing. In Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata one will have to pay Rs 63,200 forone kilogram of silver while they will have to pay Rs 67,300 in Chennai and Hyderabad for the same quantity of the metal.