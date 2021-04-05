Gold Price on April 5: Rate Increases Marginally, Silver Gains Too

A nominal gain of Re 1 has been witnessed in the gold rates as its price stood at Rs 4,391 per gram on Monday, April 5 compared to Rs 4,390 on the previous day. The price of 10 grams of 22-carat-gold jumped by Rs 10 to stand at Rs 43,910 from the earlier rate of Rs 43,900, according to the rates mentioned on Good Returns. Similar to the rates of 22-carat yellow metal, a hike of Rs 10 has been witnessed in the prices of 10 grams of 24-carat gold which stood at Rs 44,910 compared to the previous day rate of Rs 44,900. Silver rates too increased marginally by Rs 0.01 per gram on Monday.

The cost of the yellow metal varies in different cities of the country depending upon the national trend. Check the rates here:

Delhi: In the national capital, the cost of 22-carat gold is Rs 44,410 for 10 grams. While for 24-carat gold the price is Rs 4,000 more at Rs 48,450.

Chennai: Rs 42,780 per 10 grams is the rate for 22-carat gold in Chennai while for 24-carat gold of the same quantity the price is Rs 46,670.

Kolkata: Rs 44,780 is the rate for 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Kolkata while for 24-carat the price is Rs 47,470 per 10 grams.

Mumbai: For 10 grams of 22-carat yellow metal in Mumbai the price is Rs 43,910, while for 10 grams of 24-carat gold it is Rs 1000 more at Rs 44,910.

In the international market, gold prices declined by 0.31 percent to stand at USD 1,725.00 per ounce on Monday. However, in the last 30 days, the performance of the yellow metal has increased by 1.46 percent which is equivalent to USD 24.90.On Monday, silver rates too observed a marginal hike as for 10 grams of the metal the rate increased by Rs 0.10 to Rs 650.10 from Rs 650 on the previous day.In Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata the purchaser will have to pay Rs 65,010 for buying one kilogram of silver as the prices in these cities were the same. While Rs 69,710 is the rate that will be paid in Chennai and Hyderabad for the same quantity.