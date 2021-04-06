Gold Price on April 6: Rate Increases by Rs 29; Silver Falls Marginally

The gold rates on Tuesday, April 6, witnessed a hike of Rs 29 per gram as the price stood at Rs 4,420 compared to Rs 4,391 on the previous day. The price of 10 grams of 22-carat-gold jumped by Rs 290 to stand at Rs 44,200 from the earlier rate of Rs 43,910, according to the Good Returns. Similar to the rates of 22-carat yellow metal, a jump of Rs 290 has also been observed in the cost of 10 grams of 24-carat gold which stood at Rs 45,200 compared to the previous day rate of Rs 44,910. However, on the contrary to gold rates, silver prices declined marginally by Rs 0.01 per gram on Tuesday.

As the prices of the yellow metal vary in different cities of the country, check the rates here:

Delhi: The price one will have to pay for 10 grams of 22-carat gold in the national capital is Rs 44,410. While for 24-carat gold of the same quantity will charge Rs 4,000 more that is Rs 48,450.

Chennai: For 10 grams of 22-carat gold the purchaser will have to pay Rs 42,580 in Chennai while for 24-carat gold of the same quantity the price is Rs 46,460.

Kolkata: Rs 44,620 is the rate for 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Kolkata while for 24-carat the price is Rs 47,310 per 10 grams.

Mumbai: For 10 grams of 22-carat yellow metal in Mumbai the price is Rs 44,200, while for 10 grams of 24-carat gold it is Rs 1000 more at Rs 45,200.

On Tuesday, the gold prices in the international market increased by 0.32 percent to stand at USD 1,734.00 per ounce. Similarly, in the last 30 days, the performance of the yellow metal has hiked by 1.99 percent which is equivalent to USD 33.90.Silver rates on Tuesday observed a nominal decline as for 10 grams of the metal the rate decreased by Rs 0.10 to Rs 650 from Rs 650.10 on the previous day.In Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata the purchaser will have to pay Rs 65,000 for buying one kilogram of silver as the prices in these cities were the same. While Rs 69,300 is the rate in Chennai and Hyderabad for the same quantity.