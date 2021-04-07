Gold Price Today, April 7, 2021: Rates Remain Unchanged for Gold and Silver

The gold rates on Wednesday, April 7, remained unchanged as the price of one gram of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 4,420, similar to that on the previous day. Accordingly, the price of 10 grams of 22-carat-gold also remained stable at Rs 44,200 from the earlier rate on Tuesday.The 24-carat yellow metal stood at Rs 45,200 for 10 gms. There is a difference of Rs 1,000 in the rates of 10 grams of 22-carat and 24-carat gold. Silver prices also remained the same compared to the earlier day rate of Rs 65 per gram.

As the prices of the yellow metal vary in different cities of the country, check the rates here:

Delhi: The price one will have to pay for 10 grams of 22-carat gold in the national capital is Rs 44,550. While for 24-carat gold of the same quantity will charge Rs 4,000 more that is Rs 48,600.

Chennai: For 10 grams of 22-carat gold the purchaser will have to pay Rs 42,570 in Chennai while for 24-carat gold of the same quantity the price is Rs 46,450.

Kolkata: Rs 44,630 is the rate for 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Kolkata while for 24-carat the price is Rs 47,320 per 10 grams.

Mumbai: For 10 grams of 22-carat yellow metal in Mumbai the price is Rs 44,200, while for 10 grams of 24-carat gold it is Rs 1000 more at Rs 45,200.

On Wednesday, the gold prices in the international market fell by 0.40 percent to stand at USD 1,736.70 per ounce. However, in the last 30 days, the performance of the yellow metal has increased by 2.15 percent which is equivalent to USD 36.60.

Similar to that of the gold rates, silver prices also remained unaltered on Wednesday. The rate of the metal for 10 grams stood at Rs 650.

Different cities in the country have different prices of silver like in Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata the purchaser will have to pay Rs 65,000 for buying one kilogram of silver. While in Chennai and Hyderabad the rate is Rs 69,300 for the same quantity.

