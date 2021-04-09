Gold Price on April 9: Rate Increase by Rs 25 Per Gram, Silver Sees Hike Too

On Friday, April 9, gold rates witnessed an increase of Rs 25 as the price of one gram of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 4,455 from Rs 4,430 on the previous day. The price of 10 grams of 22-carat-gold jumped by Rs 250 to stand at Rs 44,550 from the earlier rate of Rs 44,300 on Thursday. According to Good Returns, the price of 24-carat yellow metal too surged by Rs 250 similar to that of 22-carat as the cost of 10 grams stood at Rs 45,550 compared to Rs 45,300 on the previous day. Silver prices also observed a nominal hike of Rs 0.36 per gram on Friday.

As the rate of gold revises daily here is what one will have to pay to purchase the metal in various cities of the country:

Delhi: For 10 grams of 22-carat gold in the national capital one will have to pay Rs 45,150. While for 24-carat gold of the same quantity the price is Rs 49,250. There is a difference of around Rs 4,000 between the prices of 22 and 24- carat gold.

Chennai: The purchaser will have to pay Rs 43,450 for 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Chennai while for 24-carat gold of the same quantity the rate is Rs 47,400.

Kolkata: The rate for 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Kolkata stood at Rs 45,430 while for 24-carat the price is Rs 48,130 per 10 grams.

Mumbai: For 10 grams of 22-carat yellow metal in Mumbai the cost is Rs 44,550, while for 10 grams of 24-carat gold it is Rs 1,000 more at 45,550.

The gold prices in the international market fell by 0.23 percent to stand at USD 1,751.70 per ounce on Friday. However, in the last 30 days, the performance of the yellow metal has increased by 2.06 percent which is equivalent to USD 35.30.

For buying any silver ornament on Friday, people will have to pay Rs 666.60 for 10 grams compared to the earlier cost of Rs 663 as the rate of the metal has increased marginally by Rs 3.60.

Silver rates in Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata stood at Rs 66,660.00 for one kilogram. While in Chennai and Hyderabad the price is Rs 71,300 for the same quantity.

