Gold Price on February 15: Rates Remained Unchanged in Metro Cities

Both the gold and silver prices on Monday, February 15 did not witness any changes as the cost of one gram of 22-carat gold remained unchanged at Rs 4,634. Similarly, the price of 10 grams of 22-carat-gold stood at Rs 46,340. According to Good Returns, the rate of 24-carat gold remained the same following the market trend as for 10 grams, the price is Rs 47,340. Also, on comparing the cost of 24-carat gold to that of 22-carat gold, you will observe a difference of Rs 1,000.

Different cities of the country have varying rates of metal. Know the details here:

Delhi: In the national capital, the price of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 46,400 per 10 grams. Whereas, for buying 10 grams of 24-carat gold, you will need Rs 50,620.

Chennai: For 22-carat gold, you will have to pay Rs 44,690 per 10 grams, while for 24-carat gold Rs 48,750.

Kolkata: The cost of 22-carat gold is Rs 47,140 in the city, while for 24-carat gold, the rate is Rs 49,830.

Mumbai: The price of 22-carat gold in Mumbai is Rs 46,340, while you will have to pay Rs 47,340 for 24-carat gold.

International Price of Gold

In the international market, the rate of gold declined by 0.01 percent to USD 1,824.20 per ounce on Monday. However, in the last 30 days, the performance of gold has decreased by 0.24 percent, which is equivalent to USD 4.40.

Silver prices

You will have to spend an amount of Rs 692.00 per 10 grams for buying silver ornaments or jewellery on Monday as the prices of the metal remained unchanged.

Silver rates in Metro Cities

The rate of the metal in the metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata is same i.e. Rs 69,200 for one kilogram of silver. While, in Chennai and Hyderabad, for one kilogram of the metal, you need Rs 73,900. The buyers can note that the metal is more expensive in Chennai and Hyderabad compared to that in Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata.