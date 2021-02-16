Gold Price on February 16: Rates Decline in Metro Cities, Silver hikes

The gold prices on Tuesday, February 16, witnessed a sharp decline while the silver prices increased marginally. The cost of one gram of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 4,600 after a fall of Rs 34. Similarly, the price of 10 grams of 22-carat-gold stood at Rs 46,000, declining by Rs 340. According to Good Returns, the rate of 24-carat gold also decreased following the market trend as for 10 grams, the price is Rs 47,000, down by Rs 340. Also, a difference of Rs 1,000 can be observed by comparing the cost of 24-carat gold to that of 22-carat gold.

The rate of the metal also varies in different cities of the country. Here are the details:

Delhi: The price of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 46,400 per 10 grams in the national capital. Whereas for buying 10 grams of 24-carat gold you will have to pay Rs 50,620.

Chennai: For 22-carat gold, you will have to pay Rs 44,570 per 10 grams while for 24-carat gold Rs 48,630.

Kolkata: The cost of 22-carat gold is Rs 46,720 in the city while for 24-carat gold, the rate is Rs 49,420.

Mumbai: The price of 22-carat gold in Mumbai is Rs 46,000, while you will have to pay Rs 47,000 for 24-carat gold.

International Price of Gold

In the international market, the rate of gold increased by 0.32 percent to USD 1,824.30 per ounce on Tuesday. However, in the last 30 days, the performance of gold has decreased by 0.24 percent which is equivalent to USD 4.30.

Silver Prices

You will have to spend an amount of Rs 698 per 10 grams for buying silver ornaments or jewellery on Tuesday as the prices of the metal increased by Rs 6.

Silver Rates in Metro Cities

The rate of the metal in Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata are same i.e. Rs 69,800 for one kilogram of silver. Whereas, in Chennai and Hyderabad you need Rs 74,600 for the same. The buyers can observe that the metal is more expensive in Chennai and Hyderabad than that of Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata.