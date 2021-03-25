Gold Price on March 25: Rates Witness Massive Hike, Silver Declines

Gold rates on Thursday, March 25, witnessed a massive gain as the rate of 1 gram of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 4,402 after gaining Rs 102 from the previous rate of Rs 4,300. Similarly, the price of 10 grams of 22-carat-gold stood at Rs 44,020 after a hike of Rs 1,020 from Rs 43,000 on the earlier day. The price of 10 grams of 24-carat yellow metal also jumped similar to the rates of 22-carat gold by Rs 1,020 to Rs 45,020 compared to the previous rate of Rs 44,000. However, silver rates declined marginally on Wednesday.

The prices of yellow metal vary in various metro cities of the country. Here are the details:

Delhi: In the national capital, the cost of 22-carat gold is Rs 44,060 per 10 grams. While for 24-carat gold one will have to pay Rs 4,000 more than the 22-carat gold that is Rs 48,060 for the same quantity.

Chennai: Rs 42,300 per 10 grams is the price you need to pay for 22-carat gold in Chennai while for 24-carat gold of the same quantity the cost is Rs 46,140.

Kolkata: Rs 44,270 is the rate for 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Kolkata while for 24-carat the price is Rs 46,870 per 10 grams.

Mumbai: For 10 grams of 22-carat yellow metal in Mumbai the price is Rs 44,020, while for 10 grams of 24-carat gold the purchaser will have to pay Rs 1,000 more that is Rs 45,020.

In the international market, the rate of gold increased by 0.11 percent to USD 1,736.20 per ounce on Thursday. On the contrary, its performance declined in the last 30 days by 4.10 percent which is equivalent to USD 74.30.

Silver prices observed a marginal decline on Thursday as for 10 grams of the metal the rate fell by Rs 7 to Rs 653 from Rs 660 on the previous day.

The rate of silver keeps on changing in different parts of the country, similar to that of gold. In Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata the price of silver stood the same at Rs 65,300 for one kilogram. While in Chennai and Hyderabad one will have to pay around Rs 4,400 more for the same quantity of the metal that is Rs 69,700, according to Good Returns.