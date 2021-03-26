Gold Price on March 26: Rates Decline in Metro Cities, Silver Gains

Witnessing a massive gain in prices on Thursday, gold marked a marginal decline in on Friday, March 26. According to Good Returns the rate of 1 gram of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 4,392 after losing Rs 10 from the previous rate of Rs 4,402. Similarly, the price of 10 grams of 22-carat-gold stood at Rs 43,920 after a fall of Rs 100 from Rs 44,020 on the earlier day. The price of 10 grams of 24-carat yellow metal also declined similar to the rates of 22-carat gold by Rs 100 to stand at Rs 44,920 compared to the previous price of Rs 45,020. On the contrary to gold prices, silver rates hiked on Friday.

The prices of yellow metal changes in metro cities of the country. Check the details here:

Delhi: In the national capital, the cost of 22-carat gold is Rs 44,150 per 10 grams. While for 24-carat gold it is Rs 48,160, more by Rs 4,000 from the 22-carat gold rate for the same quantity.

Chennai: Rs 42,350 per 10 grams of 22-carat gold while for 24-carat gold of the same quantity the cost is Rs 46,200.

Kolkata: Rs 44,340 is the rate for 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Kolkata while for 24-carat the price is Rs 47,040 per 10 grams.

Mumbai: For 10 grams of 22-carat yellow metal in Mumbai the price is Rs 43,920, while for 10 grams of 24-carat gold the purchaser will have to pay Rs 44,920.

The gold rates in the international market fell by 0.20 percent to USD 1,723.20 per ounce on Friday. The performance of the yellow metal has also declined in the last 30 days by 4.61 percent which is equivalent to USD 83.30.

Silver prices observed a nominal gain on Friday as for 10 grams of the metal the rate increased by Rs 4 to Rs 657 from Rs 653 on the previous day.

Similar to that of gold, the rate of silver also keeps changing in different parts of the country. In Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata the price of silver stood the same at Rs 65,700 for one kilogram. While in Chennai and Hyderabad one will have to pay Rs 69,400, which is around Rs 4,000 more from that in Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata.