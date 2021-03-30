Gold Price on March 30: Rate Falls by Re 1; Silver Gains Nominally

Gold prices declined marginally on Tuesday, March 30, while silver gained. According to Good Returns, the rate of 1 gram of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 4,298 after losing Re 1 from the previous rate of Rs 4,299. Similarly, the price of 10 grams of 22-carat-gold stood at Rs 42,980 after a fall of Rs 10 from Rs 42,990 on the earlier day. A decline of Rs 10 was also observed in the price of 10 grams of 24-carat yellow metal similar to the rates of 22-carat gold to stand at Rs 43,980 compared to the previous price of Rs 43,990.

The prices of yellow metal vary in different cities of the country based on the national trend. Here are the rates:

Delhi: In the national capital, the buyer of the 22-carat gold will have to pay Rs 44,070 per 10 grams. While for 24-carat gold the rate is Rs 48,070.

Chennai: Rs 42,240 per 10 grams for 22-carat gold while for 24-carat gold of the same quantity, the cost is Rs 46,080.

Kolkata: Rs 44,200 for 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Kolkata while for 24-carat, the price is Rs 46,920 per 10 grams.

Mumbai: For 10 grams of 22-carat yellow metal in Mumbai the cost is Rs 42,980, while for 10 grams of 24-carat gold, the purchaser will have to pay Rs 43,980.

The gold rates in the international market fell by 0.34 percent to USD 1,705.80 per ounce on Tuesday. The performance of the yellow metal has also declined in the last 30 days by 1.72 percent which is equivalent to USD 29.80.

Silver rates observed a nominal gain on Tuesday as for 10 grams of the metal the rate increased by Rs 10 to Rs 657 from Rs 647 on the previous day.

Rs 65,700 is the price which one will have to pay for buying one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata as the prices in these cities are the same. While in Chennai and Hyderabad, one will have to pay Rs 69,300.